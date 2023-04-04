Horoscope Today, April 4: Astrological Prediction For Zodiac Signs on Tuesday

ARIES: MARCH 21-APRIL 19

A new connection is likely to cross your path who may have a strong network that may benefit you. Your parents may have something urgent to discuss and they need your time. An ongoing project might progress towards completion.

LUCKY SIGN: Stained glass

TAURUS: APRIL 20-MAY20

Major decisions may get into action from your end. It’s a good day to face your fears and address them. You may be lagging in a task, must buckle up to deliver soon.

LUCKY SIGN: A pyrite stone

GEMINI: MAY 21- JUNE 21

A toxic person in the neighbourhood may decide to leave soon. The chaos within your mind you may not let you stay focused. Meeting plan with an old-time school friend may come up soon.

LUCKY SIGN: An email

CANCER: JUNE 22- JULY 22

In some time, you may begin to enjoy the new space you’re in. There may be some obstacles in expressing your feelings. If in a relationship, your point of view may take a beating.

LUCKY SIGN: A heritage site

LEO: JULY 23- AUGUST 22

Suppressing your thoughts may result in ample confusion later. It’s better to have clarity. You may get an opportunity to head an official project soon. Stay alert of competitive element building up around you.

LUCKY SIGN: A new building

VIRGO: AUGUST 23-SEPTEMBER 22

A conversation may give you the confidence you were trying to find. Something that has reached you basis your merit will grow. The more you shall listen to your inner fear, the more nervous you may feel.

LUCKY SIGN: A park

LIBRA: SEPTEMBER 23- OCTOBER 23

You may have to deliberately find optimism in the day. The routine may put you off at times. Smart work ideas may work as a new inner force.

LUCKY SIGN: A graffiti

SCORPIO: OCTOBER 24 – NOVEMBER 21

Someone may be trying to take away your actual credit and may be successful. Your energy seems a bit scattered. A close friend shall be able to understand and align you back.

LUCKY SIGN: A ceramic jug

SAGITTARIUS: NOVEMBER 22 – DECEMBER 21

Several people may wish to be in your position. You must guard your current work and future too. Eating light might help the digestion issues from cropping up.

LUCKY SIGN: Marble shelves

CAPRICORN: DECEMBER 22 – JANUARY 19

Running around may not be useful, if you’re trying to find something. A new passion may be keeping you extra occupied. If there is a new idea in mind, the initial part may be tough.

LUCKY SIGN: A stone ring

AQUARIUS: JANUARY 20- FEBRUARY 18

It’s a day to do some speculation and come up with your own plans for the future. An instinctive approach may be required. An old person who has been advising you, may prove useful.

LUCKY SIGN: Almonds

PISCES: FEBRUARY 19 – MARCH 20

Someone around you may wish to know more about you. An old love interest may resurface. Reconnecting may be on the cards. A refreshing outing might happen towards the day.

LUCKY SIGN: An old pen.

(The author is Pooja Chandra, Founder, Citaaraa - The Wellness Studio, www.citaaraa.com)

