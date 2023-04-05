Horoscope Today, April 5: Astrological Prediction For Zodiac Signs on Wednesday

ARIES: MARCH 21-APRIL 19

If you have been struggling for a deal closure, you might get the right strategy to do so now. Stay engaged in multiple activities to keep your mind off the built up stress. You may find some relief in your finances.

LUCKY SIGN: A glass bottle

TAURUS: APRIL 20-MAY20

You may accidentally find out the reality about a person you trust. Close friend might be planning a surprise for you. An outburst at workplace may cost you later, so avoid it.

LUCKY SIGN: A gold coin

GEMINI: MAY 21- JUNE 21

The temporary phase, which has been disturbing you, is now coming to an end. If you’ve been thinking of investing in stock market, you may take the plunge now. Someone has been keeping their ears close to your wall. Hence stay alert.

LUCKY SIGN: A constellation

CANCER: JUNE 22- JULY 22

If you have put in genuine effort, you do not need to worry. Someone assessing your work may be an outsider and will have a good impression of you. Karma strikes back to all those who hadn’t done you good.

LUCKY SIGN: A large ground

LEO: JULY 23- AUGUST 22

Small steps taken in the past may yield big results now. If your heart lies in something and you’ve been feeling instinctive about it, you’d need to take a leap of faith. Family will support you in your decisions.

LUCKY SIGN: A tool box

VIRGO: AUGUST 23-SEPTEMBER 22

Stop suppressing your fears, it’s time to face them now. You may pick up from wherever you had left last and plan the next step. If you were eager to know about something, chances are that you will get that information.

LUCKY SIGN: A pigmented surface

LIBRA: SEPTEMBER 23- OCTOBER 23

If there is an unresolved issue on your mind, do try and address, as it may take away. It would take away unnecessary stress and distraction. Someone you may have written off from your memory me try reconnecting with you. It’s time you own up your true feelings.

LUCKY SIGN: A coffee mug

SCORPIO: OCTOBER 24 – NOVEMBER 21

You may be expecting a reward for something that you had accomplished in the past. You’re advised to forget about it and move on. Life may throw a surprise which is good news for you. You may find yourself amidst influential people.

LUCKY SIGN: A musical instrument

SAGITTARIUS: NOVEMBER 22 – DECEMBER 21

A new inspiration may motivate you to do something extraordinary. There may be a mixed response to something that you have recently submitted. You may have to rework on the same. Health may need some attention.

LUCKY SIGN: Fireworks

CAPRICORN: DECEMBER 22 – JANUARY 19

Do not ignore the signs of jealousy. Someone maybe eavesdropping at your work. If you’ve been planning to invest in real estate, try postponing it for some more time. An inheritance issue may now get resolved.

LUCKY SIGN: A solar panel

AQUARIUS: JANUARY 20- FEBRUARY 18

A simple approach may yield fabulous results. If someone has complaint about you behind your back. You must investigate into the matter, minor cases of theft are expected, you must keep a close watch. A sibling needs emotional support.

LUCKY SIGN: A silk scarf

PISCES: FEBRUARY 19 – MARCH 20

It’s a season of change, could be a change of job or a change of choice or a change of habit. Whatever it is, shall be for the better. You may find yourself in good energy of self-motivation and persistent drive. Cash flow is expected.

LUCKY SIGN: A glue

(The author is Pooja Chandra, Founder, Citaaraa - The Wellness Studio, www.citaaraa.com)

Read all the Latest News here