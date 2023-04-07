Horoscope Today, 07 April, 2023: Astrological Prediction For Zodiac Signs on Friday

ARIES: MARCH 21-APRIL 19

Looks like you may have been over processing something. It’s time to now conclude and give it a shot. You don’t have to pay attention to what others are advising as your gut feel is likely to be right. A new project is on the cards.

LUCKY SIGN: A selenite crystal

TAURUS: APRIL 20-MAY20

No amount of worry is going to get things done before time. It’s only when the divine timing appears, everything will fall into place. You must trust the universe and keep moving ahead. There is light ahead of the tunnel.

LUCKY SIGN: A creeper

GEMINI: MAY 21- JUNE 21

Home improvement, renovation, moving around, redoing your place is likely to be on the cards. Someone who knows you might suggest a good opportunity. Lawyers might experience a spike in their work.

LUCKY SIGN: A pearl

CANCER: JUNE 22- JULY 22

You may have tried doing something again and again which may not be working out for you. The idea is to change your path and listen to what your inner guidance suggests. A close friend may need your help in adverse time.

LUCKY SIGN: A diamond

LEO: JULY 23- AUGUST 22

You may have to take the middle path out of the problem that you could be into. You may experience a dearth of resources who primarily manage your work. Those in the field of academics are likely to get promoted or recognition.

LUCKY SIGN: A kite

VIRGO: AUGUST 23-SEPTEMBER 22

The passion you may have been lacking will receive a new boost. The day is likely to bring along an opportunity that you may be willing to seize. An outsider is likely to take notice of your work. You need to practice staying grounded, specially while talking to others.

LUCKY SIGN: A peacock feather

LIBRA: SEPTEMBER 23- OCTOBER 23

It’s actually tricky to decide something on a short notice, but you may be left with little time to make an important decision. An exciting opportunity is on the cards and will surface soon. A short family trip is likely to be.

LUCKY SIGN: A lamp

SCORPIO: OCTOBER 24 – NOVEMBER 21

At times we identify a low priority as primary and keep chasing it, until we realise that we were simply wasting our time. You need to revisit your list of priorities. Someone who’s recently shifted from another city may give you discomfort.

LUCKY SIGN: A velvet cloth

SAGITTARIUS: NOVEMBER 22 – DECEMBER 21

It’s time to rise up to the occasion and defeat your biggest fear as you may find it staring in your face very soon. Family is likely to stand in full support and will also help resolve the matter. You must relook at the people you’ve been confiding into.

LUCKY SIGN: A lake

CAPRICORN: DECEMBER 22 – JANUARY 19

The situations seem to be changing real fast and you need to pace up or increase your inner bandwidth. But you must understand that this kind of time is temporary and there will be a positive change soon.

LUCKY SIGN: Ivory pot

AQUARIUS: JANUARY 20- FEBRUARY 18

Some memories shall always remain precious and special and you’re likely to treasure them forever. Life seems to be moving very fast. But you must take out time for people who matter you the most and confess your feelings to them.

LUCKY SIGN: A sketch

PISCES: FEBRUARY 19 – MARCH 20

It seems you maybe gearing up for a new chapter in life, there might be awaited changes in situations, your space and your relationships. There could be a likely collaboration if you’re in business, must consider it.

LUCKY SIGN: An antique clock.

(The author is Pooja Chandra, Founder, Citaaraa - The Wellness Studio, www.citaaraa.com)

