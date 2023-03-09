ARIES: MARCH 21-APRIL 19

Communicate and express yourself well. Due to lack of this clarity, your work gets either misunderstood or delayed and does not reach the anticipated results. Somebody living in a distant place may make your life tough emotionally.

LUCKY SIGN: A sparrow

TAURUS: APRIL 20-MAY 20

In the pursuit of financial gains you may be getting attracted towards something which is not usually your principle in life. Try to abstain as much as possible. Now it’s also the beginning of completely new series of events in your life those are going to put your skill set to a whole new challenge.

LUCKY SIGN: A duck

GEMINI: MAY 21- JUNE 21

If there is any pending work from your end it needs to be submitted or completed now as your performance review may be around the corner. Any lack of effort, if proven, might have repercussions for the coming year. Train yourself well to do sports regularly.

LUCKY SIGN: A peepal tree

CANCER: JUNE 22- JULY 22

It’s a beautiful day to connect with people, who you’ve been thinking about lately. Also a day to reminisce positive memories. The evening is likely to become pleasant once a plan with friend will come through. Financial developments may be slow as of now.

LUCKY SIGN: A clay bowl

LEO: JULY 23- AUGUST 22

If you thought somebody else will set the things right for you, you’re in for a disappointment. You have the potential to operate independently. You simply need motivation to prove it once again. A new work opportunity is coming through soon.

LUCKY SIGN: An amusement park

VIRGO: AUGUST 23-SEPTEMBER 22

Today maybe a day of simply sitting back and receiving. Receive the cash flow, new leads and compliments. Be consistent in taking care of your health. A short trip may simply rejuvenate you.

LUCKY SIGN: A museum

LIBRA: SEPTEMBER 23- OCTOBER 23

You must always have a mental calculation of what you’ve done in the past. The efforts, the challenges and everything put together to be able to present your case better. It’s a productive day for school going children and teachers.

LUCKY SIGN: A pyrite crystal

SCORPIO: OCTOBER 24 – NOVEMBER 21

There is magic in movement. If you’re thinking and feeling stuck mentally, you must just get up and take a walk. The more you move around, the more productive your day is going to be. So don’t just procrastinate stuff. Get up and get going and take some action.

LUCKY SIGN: A crystal glass

SAGITTARIUS: NOVEMBER 22 – DECEMBER 21

Today you may feel a little mentally stressed, that may be due to too many things happening at the same time. At time you may also feel like reconsidering, but such is life and you may need to trust the process. Your parents need a good reassurance from you right now.

LUCKY SIGN: A wooden trunk

CAPRICORN: DECEMBER 22 – JANUARY 19

The prayers are getting answered but slowly. For every little mishap, you don’t need to blame some other person. Most of the things queued up for you will get managed very soon. Do not supress your emotions too much.

LUCKY SIGN: A banyan tree

AQUARIUS: JANUARY 20- FEBRUARY 18

How much ever prepared you are, you always feel like something is lacking. But life pushes you to bring everything together. You’re ready for your next and entering the time of fully expressing yourself and living the way that you always dreamt of.

LUCKY SIGN: A field

PISCES: FEBRUARY 19 – MARCH 20

Anxiety of deadlines can be felt in the morning hours. But will disappear over a period of time during the day. You may have some afternoon plans with friends and it could be an entertaining afternoon in spite of some pending work in the background.

LUCKY SIGN: Mirror work.

(The author is Pooja Chandra, Founder, Citaaraa - The Wellness Studio, www.citaaraa.com)

