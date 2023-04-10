Horoscope Today: Astrological Prediction for 10 April, 2023

ARIES: MARCH 21-APRIL 19

The beginning of the day might be a slight struggle, but the pace gradually picks up in the day. Try to maintain your efforts for an ongoing task. Domestic front may also throw up few challenges.

LUCKY SIGN: A whiteboard

TAURUS: APRIL 20-MAY 20

You may surprise yourself by taking up a promised task and completing it on time. A few arguments here and there may distract you for some time. It’s best to keep your temper under a close check for now.

LUCKY SIGN: Two pigeons

GEMINI: MAY 21- JUNE 21

Keeping track of time will prove to be a great savior. Most commitments may see you in a comfortable position for completing the deadline. A rejected opportunity may start making sense.

LUCKY SIGN: Your favourite song

CANCER: JUNE 22- JULY 22

An organized approach at work may help. Some colleague may create a disruption in your daily routine. A short trip that was being planned may get executed now.

LUCKY SIGN: A lamp

LEO: JULY 23- AUGUST 22

Your day today may begin with you feeling sure and more empowered than usual. It may be a good day to present your plans. Make sure to discuss every detail beforehand and not keep any surprises.

LUCKY SIGN: A milestone sign

VIRGO: AUGUST 23-SEPTEMBER 22

Your inner instinct may guide you towards the next step. If involved in any discussion as a participant, your opinion will matter. A client may begin to trust you more like a friend.

LUCKY SIGN: A digital sign

LIBRA: SEPTEMBER 23- OCTOBER 23

Some misunderstandings may get cleared up. Your day may be busy with routine work. Due to situational issues, you may have to shorten your vacation. Take care of yourself as infections are likely.

LUCKY SIGN: A led board

SCORPIO: OCTOBER 24 – NOVEMBER 21

Superiors may monopolize the work scene today. You may learn to do your homework well beforehand. Do not take unnecessary risks. Medical attention may be required.

LUCKY SIGN: A rain shower

SAGITTARIUS: November 22 – December 21

A more casual day than usual. Someone may seek your assistance in real estate issues. A refreshed approach might work if working on something for long. A long walk may just clear your mind.

LUCKY SIGN: A straight line

CAPRICORN: DECEMBER 22 – JANUARY 19

Staying connected with your long-distance friends may be useful. The day offers a mix of work and fun times. Stay careful of your precious belongings. Colic issues may crop up.

LUCKY SIGN: A candle stand

AQUARIUS: JANUARY 20- FEBRUARY 18

You are likely to find someone genuine, with a practical approach. You may find time to put things in order both at home and workplace. You may face some anxiety issues, trying to meditate may help.

LUCKY SIGN: A silicon mould

PISCES: FEBRUARY 19 – MARCH 20

Critical work may suddenly appear out of the blue. There may be gossip mongers around you, this can be put aside. Family members will come for rescue in times of stress. A daily exercise routine is recommended.

LUCKY SIGN: A wooden box

(The author is Pooja Chandra, Founder, Citaaraa - The Wellness Studio, www.citaaraa.com)

