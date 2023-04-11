Horoscope Today: Astrological Prediction for 11 April, 2023

ARIES: MARCH 21-APRIL 19

A few people around you may need your help genuinely. Reaching out for financial help may not be necessary now. If your passion is not working out as your full time job, you must work on a blueprint first before taking any decision.

LUCKY SIGN: A coconut

TAURUS: APRIL 20-MAY 20

A work trip may prove to be rewarding. You may be seeking some time out too. Your parents may seem to be pushing you for something without your consent. Depending on external advice is not recommended.

LUCKY SIGN: A rose garden

GEMINI: MAY 21- JUNE 21

An opportunity that came close to you, may simply fizzle out. In case you have felt lost without your bestie, you may be in for a surprise. Your recovery if any may show positive signs.

LUCKY SIGN: A lush garden

CANCER: JUNE 22- JULY 22

Some people in the workplace may act tough as they have a certain impression about you. In case you have any contract that is pending, it may pace up now. Eating light is recommended.

LUCKY SIGN: A known signature

LEO: JULY 23- AUGUST 22

Short duration vacation is on the cards. You may have a spiritually moving experience. An effective suggestion shall come handy. Your sibling may need some financial assistance.

LUCKY SIGN: A metal craft

VIRGO: AUGUST 23-SEPTEMBER 22

Pressure of work may get more in the coming day. A break may be recommended in a while. A close friend may plan an impromptu trip with you. In case you’re looking for advice, it’ll come from within.

LUCKY SIGN: A glass jar

LIBRA: SEPTEMBER 23- OCTOBER 23

Practical attitude of yours may upset a few close ones. Your spouse may recommend a great idea. A good working day may keep up your overall morale. Someone with a sophisticated approach may suggest an important change.

LUCKY SIGN: Favorite perfume

SCORPIO: OCTOBER 24 – NOVEMBER 21

Some seniors at work may observe you closely and admire your approach. Keep your targets in mind while planning. Over commitment may lead to excuses later. A lack of sleep must be avoided.

LUCKY SIGN: An antique clock

SAGITTARIUS: NOVEMBER 22 – DECEMBER 21

You may not get the actual credit for the work you may have done all along. Presence of mind may save an agruement for stretching too far. In case you have any workshop coming up, your work and ideas may get a good audience.

LUCKY SIGN: A balloon

CAPRICORN: DECEMBER 22 – JANUARY 19

A special person may have trust issues temporarily. You may yourself experience anxiety for some time. There will be a positive movement in your financial situation. A loss of appetite may be experienced.

LUCKY SIGN: A neem tree

AQUARIUS: JANUARY 20- FEBRUARY 18

A commitment done by someone else may land up with you. Do make sure it gets further delegated. If you’ve been experiencing nightmares, there may be a message. Your speech and expression may be impressive.

LUCKY SIGN: A red suitcase

PISCES: FEBRUARY 19 – MARCH 20

Moments of the past may be reexperienced in various ways. The glorious past of the family may be remembered by one and all. It’s a good time to accept the new situation. A new idea may prove to be profitable now.

LUCKY SIGN: A salt lamp

(The author is Pooja Chandra, Founder, Citaaraa - The Wellness Studio, www.citaaraa.com)

