ARIES: MARCH 21-APRIL 19

A day to look into your finances and organise your documents. You may have been postponing things but they might come back to hound you soon. A connection from the past may try to reconnect for a favour.

LUCKY SIGN: A rose quartz

TAURUS: APRIL 20-MAY20

You may get amused by a thing or two in the day which could be a good anti-stress therapy. Try not to ignore what your seniors might be indicating now. It’s a good day to take some time out for yourself.

LUCKY SIGN: A wooden box

GEMINI: MAY 21- JUNE 21

Whatever little that you may have planned is most likely to see success. Your spouse needs to hear a few things directly from you and no amount of understanding can compensate for that. A routine check or review is on the cards.

LUCKY SIGN: A bright tie

CANCER: JUNE 22- JULY 22

Someone trustworthy may approach you proposing a collaboration. The cash inflow may start looking promising especially if you’re in a business .You may revisit some of your recent decisions.

LUCKY SIGN: A notebook

LEO: JULY 23- AUGUST 22

Today you may give someone else a reason to stay relieved. You may have been postponing some decision of yours that you may need to take a call on. A lost item is likely to get recovered.

LUCKY SIGN: A silver plate

VIRGO: AUGUST 23-SEPTEMBER 22

If you have decided to make a judgment about something without even knowing, you may be surprised. There is a new opportunity coming up that may lead to expansion of your current work. A passion may begin to surface again.

LUCKY SIGN: A bronze article

LIBRA: SEPTEMBER 23- OCTOBER 23

Celebrations may be on the way much before than expected. Someone in the family might be upset, it’s good to have a clear conversation. Do not rush through important decisions, there might be repercussions.

LUCKY SIGN: A new upholstery

SCORPIO: OCTOBER 24 – NOVEMBER 21

A close friend may experience some negative emotions, may need your help to come out of them. You may feel slightly low on energy today but that’s temporary. An outdoor activity might help you get back into action.

LUCKY SIGN: Sugar syrup

SAGITTARIUS: NOVEMBER 22 – DECEMBER 21

You may see yourself get way too emotional unnecessarily. Soon there is likely to be a positive development at your workplace. You need to watch out for who actually means well for you vs the ones who simply are pretending.

LUCKY SIGN: A solar panel

CAPRICORN: DECEMBER 22 – JANUARY 19

Some of the people who you’re considering as close confidante may not be worth the trust. A message from a family member may bring distress. If you had plans to invest in new business, you may get positive signs.

LUCKY SIGN: Favourite fashion label

AQUARIUS: JANUARY 20- FEBRUARY 18

Try not being assertive on your decision. The seniors at work may subtly appreciate you performance. An additional responsibility may land up with you. Express yourself clearly.

LUCKY SIGN: A coloured glass

PISCES: FEBRUARY 19 – MARCH 20

It’s a day to plan ahead and get yourself necessary skill set to accomplish a task. Your boss may need some reassurance. You may see yourself getting closer to your dream. It’s good to take advice from an elderly person.

LUCKY SIGN: A blue crystal.

(The author is Pooja Chandra, Founder, Citaaraa - The Wellness Studio, www.citaaraa.com)

Read all the Latest News here