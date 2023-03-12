ARIES: MARCH 21-APRIL 19

Some random calls that you may have taken a few days back may not have worked well. Due to one person in the neighbourhood, other may create a perception about you which is misleading. A positive news about finances may keep you in good spirit. A marriage proposal that came some time back may revisit you. Resolve your issues soon.

LUCKY SIGN: A boat

TAURUS: APRIL 20-MAY20

You might find a senior’s guidance practical and useful for your ongoing issues at work. You might be lucky to be working with the team of good people who are cooperative and sensitive to your requirements. Those in a relationship might experience a temporary turbulent period. If you’re planning to make fresh investments, then seek a proper guidance and not just instincts.

LUCKY SIGN: A rain drop

GEMINI: MAY 21- JUNE 21

Something that seemed to be long shot till sometime back, may actually get accomplished with ease, much to your surprise. A promising entrepreneur may approach you with a unique offer. Keeping doubts might ruin your pace of work. A solo trip might be on the cards and that too under budget. A project idea might sound exciting enough to explore further.

LUCKY SIGN: Fresh paint

CANCER: JUNE 22- JULY 22

You may not work with similar enthusiasm as you were working earlier on. An inner reflection routine may be needed for now. A few dramatic episodes that may have happened within the family are inconsequential now. Some past work of yours may put you back in the limelight. Rejuvenating outing may prove to be therapeutic.

LUCKY SIGN: Crystal therapy

LEO: JULY 23- AUGUST 22

If you’ve been dreaming about a successful business, you must start now to lay the foundation and pace up the work. Several well-wishers might also come to cooperate. Well begun is half done. A feud in the family may create unrest in the hearts of many. Young students may expect a favourable result. A shopping spree might bring in much required cheer.

LUCKY SIGN: A sitcom

VIRGO: AUGUST 23-SEPTEMBER 22

An action oriented plan may be required instead of standard wisdom. In case you have made up your mind to begin something new, the hunt and chase for it must start now. You may need to network with more people. A old colleague may be useful. Family continues staying supportive. To give wings to your ideas, it’s recommended that you don’t share too many details with outsiders. You may need to control your unnecessary aggression.

LUCKY SIGN: A historic painting

LIBRA: SEPTEMBER 23- OCTOBER 23

Try not mixing up emotions with work, especially when you have people watching your performance closely. Not everyone who has been supportive earlier on feels the same way even currently. You will have to carefully choose your friends and then move on. Looks like there might be an opportunity getting created for you to express your work. Someone in the personal life may feel that you’re ignoring them.

LUCKY SIGN: A spoon

SCORPIO: OCTOBER 24 – NOVEMBER 21

You may have been contemplating about a decision made in the past about something important, but conditions may not be supporting it any more. What you have been wanting to communicate must be put on hold as of now. Do not interfere in somebody else’s matters. Random decisions taken now may make you repent later. Some project that you’ve been working on since a long time may be ready to take shape. Meditating on a regular basis may take away your mental grievances.

LUCKY SIGN: A bottle opener

SAGITTARIUS: NOVEMBER 22 – DECEMBER 21

It finally feels like a relief. Most of the scattered things may begin to come together. Marriage proposals should come through, broken relationships may see a movement as well. An important communication gap might get mended. You may be meeting some influential people who may turn out to be extremely useful in the coming times. Do not hesitate to express your point of view. You may receive an invitation for an important get together.

LUCKY SIGN: A butterfly

CAPRICORN : DECEMBER 22 – JANUARY 19

It’s your turn to surprise everyone around you with your honest intent and sincere concern. It’s good to at times call people yourself, without any reason. Your friendly attitude might take you places. Try not overcommitting, as it may lead to time constraint and delays. Someone elder in your family might be waiting to hear from you. You might end up spending time in the kitchen, cooking but that may be out of compulsion.

LUCKY SIGN: A candle stand

AQUARIUS: JANUARY 20- FEBRUARY 18

If socialising is your primary concern. and you wish to go all out every second day, it’s time to restrict it. You may just be enjoying your current position but your work is getting impacted. It’s a good time to invest into upgrading your skill sets, expansion of knowledge. or even updating your CV. A junior may need your time and involvement. If you’re fond of writing, now is the time to create a collection and think about formal publishing. Creatively skilled people may also see new opportunities. Take necessary precautions with your health to avoid a visit to the doctor.

LUCKY SIGN: Calming music

PISCES: FEBRUARY 19 – MARCH 20

You may have mastered many techniques by now but that needs to be supported by accessibility. At times you end up hurting someone’s emotions as well. A lot of effort may have gone into making you who you are today, but the inner reflection may need some polishing. By accumulating material wealth and living a lifestyle you may have not achieved everything. You still have a long way to go in order to create an overall harmony in life.

LUCKY SIGN: A symphony

(The author is Pooja Chandra, Founder, Citaaraa - The Wellness Studio, www.citaaraa.com)

