ARIES: MARCH 21-APRIL 19

The ground seems to be clear and you may now proceed. All the planning that you’ve been doing in the last few days, now is the time for action. An eligible prospect can be found for those looking for matrimonial alliances. A new wellness experience may seem appealing.

LUCKY SIGN: A yellow apparel

TAURUS: APRIL 20-MAY20

You are ready to step out of your illusion as things appear to be much clearer now. The challenge ahead seems difficult, but it’s not impossible. You must give it a try. Issues at work may keep you busy.

LUCKY SIGN: Cloves

GEMINI: MAY 21- JUNE 21

You may have been painting a pretty picture about how you’re going to handle the current situations. But it’s only a plan in the mind, the actual plan might actually differ. In case you’ve hurt someone with your conversation, you must review that. Time to take a short break.

LUCKY SIGN: A ruby

CANCER: JUNE 22- JULY 22

The ground rule for success is perseverance and you’ve been learning that hard way. The disappointment you may be carrying is about achieving too little with too much hard work. Don’t let that demotivate you. Just keep going. Good times are ahead.

LUCKY SIGN: Marigold

LEO: JULY 23- AUGUST 22

Being overly practical may sometimes bring out the arrogance in your personality. Try to soften your approach. A legal matter may show some good movement. A word of caution for those who are trying to close new deals or sign papers.

LUCKY SIGN: A charm bracelet

VIRGO: AUGUST 23-SEPTEMBER 22

It is not always a surety that the other person would understand you the same way as you wish to be understood. Make it a little easier while expressing yourself. In order to avoid any medical issues, you must look into your wellness.

LUCKY SIGN: A water bottle

LIBRA: SEPTEMBER 23- OCTOBER 23

Your relationship with a lady in close proximity to you may need to be mended. There could’ve been some miscommunication, which could lead to a different complication. Staying away or avoiding toxic people would be the best remedy for now.

LUCKY SIGN: A green stone

SCORPIO: OCTOBER 24 – NOVEMBER 21

Interference in whichever way you look at it shall remain so. Avoid it as much as you can. A new partnership collaboration idea is on the cards. If you are planning to expand your work in the cities internationally, now may be the time to start working on it.

LUCKY SIGN: A squirrel

SAGITTARIUS: NOVEMBER 22 – DECEMBER 21

Matters of the heart may take the lead today. Someone might be planning to express their feelings for you since long. May just have the courage to do so. You must appreciate the gesture before taking any conclusive step. Some tax matters may get stuck without any reason.

LUCKY SIGN: A pigeon

CAPRICORN : DECEMBER 22 – JANUARY 19

You may face some confusion about your perception regarding a person. The best would be not to get influenced by somebody else’s conversation. If you are in a business which is new or a start-up, you may face a few challenges which you have not accounted for.

LUCKY SIGN: A mirage

AQUARIUS: JANUARY 20- FEBRUARY 18

The worst is over now and you are headed towards a new life, new adventure and something that pleases your soul. Financial planning may need to be second look. Everything else is pretty much under control.

LUCKY SIGN: A slush

PISCES: FEBRUARY 19 – MARCH 20

You may finally get the recognition for which you’ve been working for really long. So much so that it does not even matter to you anymore. But you must understand the importance of right timing. This may further lead you to something you had once laid your eyes upon.

LUCKY SIGN: A brass glass

(The author is Pooja Chandra, Founder, Citaaraa - The Wellness Studio, www.citaaraa.com)

