ARIES: MARCH 21-APRIL 19

It may turn out to be a busier day than expected. Some random chores may take up most of your time. Take special care of your digestion today. You might use some help from friends or neighbors.

LUCKY SIGN: An indoor game

TAURUS: APRIL 20-MAY20

Prepare yourself for a hectic morning followed by a relaxed afternoon. A close friend will bring in positive news. Stay mindful of the fact that whatever you have been postponing will soon have to be addressed.

LUCKY SIGN: A floral scent

GEMINI: MAY 21- JUNE 21

It’s a day of gain. It can come from the share market, past investments, or recovery of old loans. Your child needs a better company. Look into this closely. Plan a break from the monotonous soon.

LUCKY SIGN: Intertwined plants

CANCER: JUNE 22- JULY 22

You need to start planning for your own rights. One sided relationship will begin to lose meaning and show you the truth. Step out of your emotional bubble. A good day for chefs and people in the hospitality industry.

LUCKY SIGN: A broken cloth line

LEO: JULY 23- AUGUST 22

Your individual point of view matters today. It shall provide clarity to others at work. A good day to finish pending tasks. Your spouse needs more time and attention from you. Take good care of your gut health.

LUCKY SIGN: Nostalgic memory

VIRGO: AUGUST 23-SEPTEMBER 22

Be sure of what you wish to demonstrate to others. You may get judged too. A person with vibrant personality may get attracted. A random travel plan is not suggested. Exercise well.

LUCKY SIGN: A blue crystal

LIBRA: SEPTEMBER 23- OCTOBER 23

Some of you may be lucky to get a feeling that it’s a perfect day after a long time. Stay organized the way you are currently. The energies of the sky are creating a steady foundation for you. A pilgrimage with family friends may be on the cards.

LUCKY SIGN: A string of pearls

SCORPIO: OCTOBER 24 – NOVEMBER 21

Newly developed taste may lead to some sampling whether its food or places. You may end up trusting a recent acquaintance which is fine. A lot of drama within may lead to assumptions. Develop a new wellness routine to calm your senses.

LUCKY SIGN: A new restaurant

SAGITTARIUS: NOVEMBER 22 – DECEMBER 21

Premature conversation may disrupt a conversion. Let things gradually shape up in your favor. Your intentions are good, but they need a better communication. A senior lady may stand up in your support.

LUCKY SIGN: A virtual chat

CAPRICORN: DECEMBER 22 – JANUARY 19

Self-discipline is the key in the new year. All the previous promises have not stood the test of time. The key is to follow your inner guidance. Work will be hectic and exhaustive too for a few. Keep a close watch at your work calendar, there might be an overlap or prior commitments.

LUCKY SIGN: A peacock feather

AQUARIUS: JANUARY 20- FEBRUARY 18

Mental comfort shall take priority over physical state. You may be willing to put a break on unnecessary work and commitments. Your mother’s health needs attention. Financial matters need a close check.

LUCKY SIGN: A misty morning

PISCES: FEBRUARY 19 – MARCH 20

A simple nature trail will bring in peace for the day. It’s advisable to put down your thoughts on paper before discussion. A held-up meeting may finally take place today. Minor headaches or discomfort may disrupt a few plans.

LUCKY SIGN: Red flowers

(The author is Pooja Chandra, Founder, Citaaraa - The Wellness Studio, www.citaaraa.com)

