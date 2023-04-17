Horoscope Today, 17 April, 2023: Astrological Predictions For All Zodiac Signs

ARIES: MARCH 21-APRIL 19

A few people around you may need your help genuinely. Reaching out for financial help may not be such a bad thing. If you have thinking of pursuing your hobby as your actual work, take a plunge.

LUCKY SIGN: A clay pot

TAURUS: APRIL 20 – MAY 20

Short trip may prove to be rewarding. You may be seeking some time alone with yourself. Your parents may seem to be pushing you against the limits now. Depending on external advice is not recommended.

LUCKY SIGN: A glass table

GEMINI: MAY 21- JUNE 21

An opportunity that came close to you may reappear. In case you have felt monotonous about your routine, it may change for the better. A little discomfort with your health may take your time.

LUCKY SIGN: An indoor game

CANCER: JUNE 22 - JULY 22

Some people in the neighbourhood may act tough as they have a certain impression about you. In case you have anything legal that is pending, may come through now. Eating light is recommended.

LUCKY SIGN: A green tumbler

LEO: JULY 23- AUGUST 22

Short duration vacation is on the cards. You may experience leisure with luxury too. A good and effective communication may save the day. Your mother may need some financial assistance.

LUCKY SIGN: A blue crystal

VIRGO: AUGUST 23-SEPTEMBER 22

Pressure of work may get more in the coming day. A break may be recommended in a while. A close friend may plan an impromptu trip with you. In case you’re looking for advice, it’ll come from within.

LUCKY SIGN: A steel jar

LIBRA: SEPTEMBER 23- OCTOBER 23

Practical attitude of yours may upset a few close ones. Your spouse may recommend a great idea. A good working day may keep up your overall morale. Someone with a sophisticated approach may suggest an important change.

LUCKY SIGN: A golden cup

SCORPIO: OCTOBER 24 – NOVEMBER 21

Some seniors at work may observe you keenly and admire your approach. Keep your targets in mind while planning. Over commitment may lead to awkwardness later. A lack of sleep can be seen.

LUCKY SIGN: Multicolour band

SAGITTARIUS: NOVEMBER 22 – DECEMBER 21

You may not get the actual credit for the work you’re doing. Presence of mind may save an agruement for stretching too far. In case you have any seminar coming up, your work and ideas may get appreciation.

LUCKY SIGN: A sunrise

CAPRICORN: DECEMBER 22 – JANUARY 19

A special person may upset you temporarily. You may yourself also experience temper issues. There will be a positive movement in your financial situation soon. Headaches may be experienced.

LUCKY SIGN: A sandalwood fragrance

AQUARIUS: JANUARY 20- FEBRUARY 18

A commitment done by someone else may land up with you. Do make sure it gets further delegated. If you’ve been experiencing nightmares, there may be a message. Your speech and expression may be impressive.

LUCKY SIGN: A hand-painted folder

PISCES: FEBRUARY 19 – MARCH 20

Moments of the past may be relived in various ways. A deceased in the family may be remembered by one and all. It’s a good time to accept the new situation. A new deal may prove to be profitable.

LUCKY SIGN: A salt lamp

(The author is Pooja Chandra, Founder, Citaaraa - The Wellness Studio, www.citaaraa.com)

Read all the Latest News here