ARIES: MARCH 21-APRIL 19

You may feel like you’re being manipulated, but it’s not always the case. There could be a few people close to you who may not really wish well for you. It’s time to review things you were chasing as your goal.

LUCKY SIGN: A narrow road

TAURUS: APRIL 20-MAY20

You may see movement in something that would’ve otherwise required a lot of effort. Making the first move is not a sign of weakness. Inner realization may take priority over external situations.

LUCKY SIGN: A storm

GEMINI: MAY 21- JUNE 21

Sooner or later you may have to tell others how you feel and refuse to live amidst false promises. Do not expect support, as you might not get it immediately. Investments made in the past see a feeble movement.

LUCKY SIGN: A glass jar

CANCER: JUNE 22- JULY 22

If you’re not prepared well, chances are you may feel being pushed against your boundaries. Parents are being supportive and relatives may plan to surprise you. If you’re not interested in something you may refuse.

LUCKY SIGN: Marigold

LEO: JULY 23- AUGUST 22

You’re feeling a strong urge to travel for work now. Your plans may begin to materialise in a few days. You may find it tough to make any further commitments due to current hectic schedule. Financial movement is indicated.

LUCKY SIGN: A bridge

VIRGO: AUGUST 23-SEPTEMBER 22

Silence is not always golden and it shall also be proved today. You may feel that your urge to interfere in an important discussion was timely and appropriate. Your past performance shall gather appreciation. Support someone in genuine need.

LUCKY SIGN: A copper jug

LIBRA: SEPTEMBER 23- OCTOBER 23

A note of appreciation from a client may act as a good morale boost, however challenges may continue. A good strategic teamwork may help you push personal boundaries. An opportunity to upgrade your skill set may come in now.

LUCKY SIGN: Bright wall

SCORPIO: OCTOBER 24 – NOVEMBER 21

Prosperity and abundance are slowly becoming part of your life. You may notice that your tasks are being accomplished and goals are being met. An emotional vacuum may also just get cured. Stay consistent with your new habit.

LUCKY SIGN: A tamarind candy

SAGITTARIUS: NOVEMBER 22 – DECEMBER 21

If someone had purposely created issues in your life and you preferred ignoring, now is the time to face and resolve. It may be difficult to forgive someone who has emotionally harmed you in the past.

LUCKY SIGN: Silver jewelry

CAPRICORN: DECEMBER 22 – JANUARY 19

You may wish to tap into your potential which you otherwise prefer underplaying. Your parents may be motivating you for something that you must consider finally. It’s a relatively relaxed day.

LUCKY SIGN: A pebble

AQUARIUS: JANUARY 20- FEBRUARY 18

It’s a recreational day today. Although you may feel a little lost and irritated at times. Your spouse is likely to come across as relatively understanding. You may have a few guests over in the evening.

LUCKY SIGN: Cinnamon

PISCES: FEBRUARY 19 – MARCH 20

Larger issues can be kept at the back burner for now, try handling the smaller ones first. You may feel stressed unnecessarily. It’s a day to avoid conflict, do not initiate any new ones. Avoid getting into any work politics.

LUCKY SIGN: An abstract art

(The author is Pooja Chandra, Founder, Citaaraa - The Wellness Studio, www.citaaraa.com)

