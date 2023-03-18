ARIES: MARCH 21-APRIL 19

If something takes time it doesn’t mean it will not happen. You might stay patient. Criticism at workplace may happen. If planning a travel it might get postponed for now.

LUCKY SIGN: A solitaire

TAURUS: APRIL 20-MAY20

You may get an opportunity to relive a moment you may have fancied from your past. A few parameters still need to be accomplished at your workplace. An impossible looking marriage alliance may just work out for the better.

LUCKY SIGN: Two feathers

GEMINI: MAY 21- JUNE 21

Today is the day to empower yourself and experiment with something new. There will be items you may need to focus on with an immediate effect. Parent’s health may need some attention.

LUCKY SIGN: A wooden box

CANCER: JUNE 22- JULY 22

Your responsibilities may remind you of the short timelines. You may need to pace up your work. A new idea might bring about a new zeal to work. Rest for you is also important.

LUCKY SIGN: White slab

LEO: JULY 23- AUGUST 22

It’s time to let go whatever that you’ve been trying to hold back so strongly. If you demonstrate your anger it may cost you your peace of mind. A gesture from an acquaintance might help you in time.

LUCKY SIGN: A jade plant

VIRGO: AUGUST 23-SEPTEMBER 22

Celebrations are round the corner for something that you may have earned for yourself. A good time to review your business. Take some time out to think and reflect on the decisions you have made in the recent past.

LUCKY SIGN: A sticker

LIBRA: SEPTEMBER 23- OCTOBER 23

If something has been distracting you, it’s because you’re letting it do that. Your colleague has an idea that can generate a new source of income. if you’re planning for a trip, now is the time.

LUCKY SIGN: Sunshine

SCORPIO: OCTOBER 24 – NOVEMBER 21

You may find yourself in luck today. All the tasks that you may have assigned for yourself in the day may get accomplished. The stock finances may also show a good movement in your favour.

LUCKY SIGN: Yellow candles

SAGITTARIUS: NOVEMBER 22 – DECEMBER 21

If you’ve been running away from a thought, it may continue to haunt you till you decide to address it. You may feel a lack of courage to do something very important. It’s a hectic day and you may not be able to finish early.

LUCKY SIGN: A silicon mould

CAPRICORN: DECEMBER 22 – JANUARY 19

Surprise can come in different packages. Some of them you may not like. You may need to control your temper as someone may get hurt because of your attitude.

LUCKY SIGN: A crystal tumbler

AQUARIUS: JANUARY 20- FEBRUARY 18

Examination results may not go as expected. A little tact and diplomacy may help you get your work done. It could be a tiring day, but would end on a good note. Avoid rash driving.

LUCKY SIGN: An umbrella

PISCES: FEBRUARY 19 – MARCH 20

You may draw inspiration from something that you may have watched. Being an introvert today may not be helpful. Someone at work may accuse you casually. You may have a slightly unplanned day.

LUCKY SIGN: A blue sky.

(The author is Pooja Chandra, Founder, Citaaraa - The Wellness Studio, www.citaaraa.com)

