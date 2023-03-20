ARIES: MARCH 21-APRIL 19

Some focus and a clear communication may get things going for you. If you have been planning to go abroad for some kind of work visit, you may do so in a few months. Real estate investments may show a rapid movement.

LUCKY SIGN: A squirrel

TAURUS: APRIL 20-MAY20

If you have been interviewing for some time and have not yet secured a proper opportunity, you may have to wait for some more time. The domestic front takes priority right now, as you may be expecting a few guests soon.

LUCKY SIGN: Two sparrows

GEMINI: MAY 21- JUNE 21

Meditation can help you centre in case you’ve been feeling chaotic from within. Some thoughts need to settle and some need to be totally removed. If you been hurt due to somebody’s random comment, it’s advisable to forgive and forget.

LUCKY SIGN: A palm plant

CANCER: JUNE 22- JULY 22

Romantic interest may just make an entry and you will have very less time to think or react. This person may also leave behind a lasting impression. If you’re in an academic field, challenging times could be ahead.

LUCKY SIGN: Blue pottery

LEO: JULY 23- AUGUST 22

There are lot of expectations from what you do, especially when you have been the most dedicated. Currently you might be facing a chaos between demand and supply. You need to give yourself some time.

LUCKY SIGN: An opal

VIRGO: AUGUST 23-SEPTEMBER 22

Good work takes time and you will need to keep some patience. Right now is a good time to put your head down and keep working without expecting phenomenal results. Sports people are likely to get some good opportunities coming in.

LUCKY SIGN: A rocking chair

LIBRA: SEPTEMBER 23- OCTOBER 23

Your good friend might come and seek advice from you over a critical matter of concern. Someone has been admiring your work and personality from a distance may now approach you as well. Do not listen to what others are saying without checking facts.

LUCKY SIGN: Silver wire

SCORPIO: OCTOBER 24 – NOVEMBER 21

If you been a hard taskmaster to your team, the results would also be astounding. You are likely to receive appreciation for your work from those who matter. Your spouse may be having some issues which must be discussed immediately to resolve.

LUCKY SIGN: A clear quartz

SAGITTARIUS: NOVEMBER 22 – DECEMBER 21

You need to carefully keep something which is precious for you. You may also currently be having some trust issues or be troubled by the sudden happenings at work. A transfer or a movement of a place is indicated.

LUCKY SIGN: A pyramid

CAPRICORN: DECEMBER 22 – JANUARY 19

Your stuff may create some issues and that may also run into legal troubles. A good news is expected from the family front. Children may earn a reward or recognition.

LUCKY SIGN: A carved stone

AQUARIUS: JANUARY 20- FEBRUARY 18

Your zest for life is infectious. Sometimes others may wonder as to how are you able to keep up that constant smile on your face. You may be missing someone dearly but are also fearful to communicate.

LUCKY SIGN: A tree

PISCES: FEBRUARY 19 – MARCH 20

Only perseverance will be able to deliver the kind of results that you want. Along with efforts you may need a strong will and consistency, for things to work out. Be extremely careful before signing any official document.

LUCKY SIGN: A gold fish.

(The author is Pooja Chandra, Founder, Citaaraa - The Wellness Studio, www.citaaraa.com)

