ARIES: MARCH 21-APRIL 19

It’s a day that brings in some good news mostly financial in nature. You may feel overwhelmed due to the recent happenings around you. A person close to you may run into legal trouble.

LUCKY SIGN: A kite

TAURUS: APRIL 20-MAY 20

A new person may bring in a good amount of distraction. You may feel being on the receiving end of chaos. Do not overcommit something that you may not be able to deliver.

LUCKY SIGN: A windmill

GEMINI: MAY 21- JUNE 21

You may feel exhausted due to some assignment that you have just completed. You may need some space to plan your life ahead. Someone in need may be waiting to get an access through to you.

LUCKY SIGN: A silver wire

CANCER: JUNE 22- JULY 22

If shopping is what you have planned for yourself, you may find yourself indulging in it. There are deadlines to be followed at work. A domestic help may create hindrances in routine work.

LUCKY SIGN: Silverware

LEO: JULY 23- AUGUST 22

An option you may have refused earlier may show up now. Overanalysing something may not yield appropriate results. You may face some technical issues in the day. Remember to take a backup.

LUCKY SIGN: A wooden stick

VIRGO: AUGUST 23-SEPTEMBER 22

You may suddenly find a support system in place in the times of challenge. But a chanced meeting with someone may yield positive results. You may feel a little rushed currently. Give a time in space to settle down

LUCKY SIGN: A clay jar

LIBRA: SEPTEMBER 23- OCTOBER 23

A get together may give you a chance to unwind and have interesting conversations. An admirer of yours may grab your attention this time. A long walk may give you the much needed space that you’re looking for. Meditate.

LUCKY SIGN: A gold net

SCORPIO: OCTOBER 24 – NOVEMBER 21

You may find yourself in the position of power. Money may seem more accessible. Anything that you put a strong intention for ,may manifest in your favour soon. Avoid a clash with any of the family members.

LUCKY SIGN: Storage trunk

SAGITTARIUS: NOVEMBER 22 – DECEMBER 21

A task assigned to you may get postponed or you may run short of time. It’s best to prepare beforehand. If your father has assigned a job to you, you must run with it. Keep your mental state aligned with your physical activity.

LUCKY SIGN: A bubble wrap

CAPRICORN: DECEMBER 22 – JANUARY 19

Any kind of journey may bring in a lot of peace in your mind. Some old friends may be looking at meeting up with you this week. You must try and collect your scattered thoughts. And make one concrete plan.

LUCKY SIGN: A paper cup

AQUARIUS: JANUARY 20- FEBRUARY 18

Your work may receive appreciation from a new person. If you’re feeling shaken up in your relationship, chances of It becoming better are likely to be there now. Someone’s loss might turn into someone’s gain.

LUCKY SIGN: Peach roses

PISCES: FEBRUARY 19 – MARCH 20

You may get distracted by some medical issue. A partner who has been working very closely with you may have some household troubles. The next chapter of your life is about to start soon. What you may have assumed may not be closer to reality.

LUCKY SIGN: A yellow cloth

(The author is Pooja Chandra, Founder, Citaaraa - The Wellness Studio, www.citaaraa.com)

