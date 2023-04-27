Horoscope Today, 27.04.2023: Astrological Predictions For All Zodiac Signs

ARIES: MARCH 21-APRIL 19

If you’ve been going through any mental agony or stress, it shall now be dealt with properly. You may now find yourself in a comfortable position to make a fresh start. A slow beginning to something new may also bring in the needed cheer.

LUCKY SIGN: Cinnamon stick

TAURUS: APRIL 20 – MAY 20

Temporary relationships are likely to get over now. It’s time to move ahead and let go. Make sure you leave all the past baggage here and it should not impact your life ahead. Travel plans may be round the corner.

LUCKY SIGN: A tent

GEMINI: MAY 21- JUNE 21

A serious conversation with somebody in the senior management may bring in a lot of insight. You may have been ignorant of a few facts those were impacting your professional life. A clumsy attitude may hamper daily routine.

LUCKY SIGN: A rainbow

CANCER: JUNE 22- JULY 22

Staying confident in these challenging times could help you get onto the other side soon. A romantic proposal may come your way and leave you wondering. A word of caution on taking any random decisions for the future.

LUCKY SIGN: A lake

LEO: JULY 23- AUGUST 22

If you have been trying to take up any competitive exam or an entrance test the results may be in your favour and you will see through them soon. A slight feeling of nervousness that you had till now will also go away. Indulging in too much outside food is not recommended.

LUCKY SIGN: A ferry

VIRGO: AUGUST 23-SEPTEMBER 22

You are likely to have robust plans about the coming week and looking forward at an event soon. There’s a likelihood of all of this coming together in a big way. A new opportunity in your area of expertise can be expected soon.

LUCKY SIGN: A turban

LIBRA: SEPTEMBER 23 - OCTOBER 23

Sometimes people make promises but do not live by them, which does not mean that you should be judging them for this. A different methodology can be adopted if things are not working your way. Cash flow is expected now.

LUCKY SIGN: Blue tourmaline

SCORPIO: OCTOBER 24 – NOVEMBER 21

If you’re in a start-up chances are that you will be managing the required finances. Some international news is on the cards. An old friend may drop in to revive some nostalgia.

LUCKY SIGN: A sea shell

SAGITTARIUS: NOVEMBER 22 – DECEMBER 21

You may be in for some surprise, either from your family or close ones. Matrimonial alliances are likely to come through and headed for a summer wedding. Your preference any day is to stay elegant vis-a-vis anything loud.

LUCKY SIGN: Passion fruit

CAPRICORN: DECEMBER 22 – JANUARY 19

Few old friends may be able to convince you for a partnership or a new business idea. It can all happen over a road trip, mostly. Government officials may witness some challenging times and students have to put in some more hard work.

LUCKY SIGN: A clear quartz

AQUARIUS: JANUARY 20- FEBRUARY 18

You may have to fight over some kind of an allegation. Your perception with people may also go through a positive change. There might be unexpected support from the family. You may have to control your habit of overspending.

LUCKY SIGN: Jasmine

PISCES: FEBRUARY 19 – MARCH 20

You may have to sometimes revisit your foundation in order to course correct situations which are affecting you currently. A senior person from your office may be able to give you a sound advice. Do not discuss everything with everyone.

LUCKY SIGN: A pebble

(The author is Pooja Chandra, Founder, Citaaraa - The Wellness Studio, www.citaaraa.com)

