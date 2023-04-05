Horoscope Today, 05 April, 2023: Money Astrological Prediction for Wednesday

ARIES

Listen to the responsible and seniors. Show speed in commercial work. Plans will gain momentum. Maintain the rules and regulations. Take advantage of the experience. Control your emotion. You will make profit by own efforts.

REMEDY: Offer sugar candy to Lord Krishna.

TAURUS

The economic side will be strong. You will get support from professionals. Administration management will get strength. Show speed in career business. Avoid keeping matters pending. There will be control over emotion.

REMEDY: Give bread to a black dog after applying mustard oil.

GEMINI

There will be an increase in happiness and prosperity. Property matters will be made in your favour. Career business will be good. Professionals will join the discussion. Interest in banking will increase.

REMEDY: Recite Hanuman Chalisa.

CANCER

You will get important achievements in business. There will be pleasant results in career business. There will be opportunities for performing arts. You will get good news. Profit will be as expected.

REMEDY: Light a ghee lamp under a banyan tree.

LEO

Keep moving forward with understanding and sensitivity. Unexpected results may remain till afternoon. Keep the focus on immediate topics. The economic side will be better than normal. Control personal expenses.

REMEDY: Recite Hanuman Chalisa 7 times.

VIRGO

Maintain courage in career business. Income will be better than expected. Commercial matters will be made. Increase in profit and expansion will continue. New sources of income will open.

REMEDY: Free the captive birds.

LIBRA

Efficiency will increase. You will be able to mend working relationships. There will be positive results of hard work. Stick to the facts. Be clear in financial matters.

REMEDY: Flow a silver coin in running water.

SCORPIO

Matters of partnership and stability will be better. Chances of a new partnership too. Professional relations will get strengthened. Industries will be better in business. Balance will increase the emphasis on harmony.

REMEDY: Offer coconut to Lord Hanuman.

SAGITTARIUS

Be cautious in business economic activities. Those wishing for a job abroad will get good news. Be careful of opponents in the office. Don’t lend to anyone. You will be busy in economic work.

REMEDY: Chant Gayatri Mantra 108 times.

CAPRICORN

Today you will do well in all areas. There will be an increase in credibility and respect in the office. You will achieve the goal. Auspicious work will speed up. Grandeur will increase in the house. Will have to spend necessary.

REMEDY: Offer Durva to Lord Ganesha.

AQUARIUS

There will be better results in the field of administration management at the workplace. Efficiency and qualification will increase in office work. Keep focus on the set goal. You will get the benefit of professionalism. Act sensibly. Suddenly there will be chances of profit.

REMEDY: Offer some sweet thing to the mother.

PISCES

You will get good news in business. Your rationality will be appreciated in the office. There will be possibility of income from many sources. Feel free to go ahead with a new deal in business.

REMEDY: Offer laddoos to Lord Ganesha.

(The author Bhoomika Kalam is an International astrologer and tarot card reader. Bhoomika is founder of a science-based Astrology platform called ‘AstroBhoomi’. She was honoured with Global Peace Award.)

