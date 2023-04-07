Horoscope Today, 07 April, 2023: Money Astrological Prediction for Friday

ARIES

The day is going to give success. Today the day will start with new hope. Before making any change in the business, be sure to consult seniors, otherwise there may be losses.

REMEDY: Recite Shiv Chalisa.

TAURUS

Try to change the routine. Make up your mind to start a new job. Try to spend quality time with loved ones.

REMEDY: Worship Goddess Saraswati.

GEMINI

Today one should work with patience and avoid getting angry on small things. If you do business online, then new plans should be made to increase the business. It is the right time to restart the stuck plan to yeild benefit.

REMEDY: Donate white things.

CANCER

Make deals related to money carefully. Stopped money will be received. Do not be negligent in the matter of health. Avoid debate with anyone. Sweet relations will be formed in married life.

REMEDY: Donate red fruit to a poor.

LEO

Efforts will have to be increased for monetary gain. You will get respect. Obstacles in work will be removed. There will be success in the field of education. You will get the support of your partner in married life.

REMEDY: Donate food to a poor person.

VIRGO

Family related work will be done. Avoid showing ego in conversation. Interest in religious works will increase. The chances of travel are being made due to which there will be a possibility of economic benefit.

REMEDY: Offer water to Lord Shiva.

LIBRA

Stopped work will be completed. To gain money, hard work has to be increased. Do not give place to negative thoughts in your mind. Avoid traveling long distances. Will have to struggle in family life.

REMEDY: Perform aarti of Lord Hanuman.

SCORPIO

Suddenly the expenses will increase due to which the financial situation may get disturbed. You will get good news from somewhere far away. There can be differences with relatives. There will be concern about health. New happiness can be found in love life.

REMEDY: Recite Hanuman Chalisa.

SAGITTARIUS

Mental anxiety that has been going on for a long time will go away. Work with full enthusiasm. Make decisions related to property carefully, only then profit is possible, otherwise you may have to bear the loss. There will be support from the family.

REMEDY: Feed bread to the cow.

CAPRICORN

Expenses on amenities will increase due to which loan may also have to be taken. Incomplete works will be completed. Have to pay attention to health. There will be benefits from seniors at the workplace. Special attention has to be paid on love affairs.

REMEDY: Donate food to a poor.

AQUARIUS

The possibility of monetary gain is strong. Your respect will increase further. Efforts made in the field will be successful. Showing anger in behaviour will lead to loss. Spending time with family will give mental peace.

REMEDY: Donate red fruit to a poor.

PISCES

There will be opportunities for career advancement. It’s time to enhance your skills. Will be engaged in religious work. Health will be fine. There may be some doubt in the mind regarding the lover.

REMEDY: Recite Sunderkand.

(The author Bhoomika Kalam is an International astrologer and tarot card reader. Bhoomika is founder of a science-based Astrology platform called ‘AstroBhoomi’. She was honoured with Global Peace Award.)

