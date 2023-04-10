Horoscope Today, 10 April, 2023: Money Astrological Prediction for Monday

ARIES

It is a day to review your old tasks. If you reach any decisive position, then take a decision only after considering all aspects. It would be painful to expect you to be praised by others about the work done.

REMEDY: Donate red fruit to a poor.

TAURUS

It is lucky day. Whatever work you start, success will be certain. Today, there will be tremendous improvement in your zodiac.

REMEDY: Donate food to a poor.

GEMINI

A precious item may be purchased. There will be auspicious work in the family. Today, there are chances of getting new opportunities for you. Time spent with friends and family will give you pleasure.

REMEDY: Offer water to Lord Shiva.

CANCER

Spiritual trends will make your day today. There will be a chance to attend a religious journey or program.

REMEDY: Perform Aarti of Lord Hanuman.

LEO

Today you will be able to fulfill the responsibilities of life in a better way. The blessings of a big or guru will be received. Today will also be a bit difficult day for students. Try to increase concentration.

REMEDY: Read Hanuman Chalisa.

VIRGO

It is time to make harsh decisions. You have to use your rights properly and use them. Try to make good relations with the elderly of the house.

REMEDY: Feed bread to the cow.

LIBRA

Today your work will be interrupted. Everything will look like turmoil. Work with firmness and go on the path of karma. Success will be sure. You will get success in work related journey.

REMEDY: Donate food to a poor.

SCORPIO

Today the relationship with the spouse will improve. Increasing closeness will create an atmosphere of happiness in the family. Your relationship will be accepted by the family. Today will be enjoyable for the youth.

REMEDY: Donate red fruit to a poor.

SAGITTARIUS

Today is the day to work under the guidance of an elder, Guru. Working with suggestions from them will remove obstruction. Try to join new people out of your realm. You need to make new friends.

REMEDY: Read Sundarkand.

CAPRICORN

Worshiping mother power will be auspicious for you. Today you will feel very strong, your will power will win you. There will be more attention to family and work.

REMEDY: Donate red fruit to a poor.

AQUARIUS

Today is auspicious day, you will be full of confidence and all the tasks will be done easily. Today you will get a lot of respect. Do not waste time in useless things.

REMEDY: Perform Aarti of Lord Hanuman.

PISCES

Today will be experienced by a new dimension of life. You will be very happy with the mind due to creativity and sensitivity. Try to increase your confidence.

REMEDY: Read Sundarkand.

(The author Bhoomika Kalam is an International astrologer and tarot card reader. Bhoomika is founder of a science-based Astrology platform called ‘AstroBhoomi’. She was honoured with Global Peace Award.)

