Horoscope Today, 13 March, 2023: Money Astrological Prediction for Monday

ARIES

There will be an increase in new auspicious proposals regarding the job. There will be an increase in happiness and prosperity. Matters related to land and property will be better. Work performance will be as expected.

REMEDY: Offer vermilion to Lord Hanuman.

TAURUS

The economic side of employed people will be strong. You will be ahead in creative works in the job. Will achieve the set goals of the business. Auspicious work will speed up. There will be speed in work efforts. Will speed up Investment will be better.

REMEDY: Drink water in a copper vessel.

GEMINI

Increase focus on professional matters. Traders should avoid exuberance. Increase awareness. Keep big efforts in work business. Work energy will remain better. The officer class will be happy in the job.

REMEDY: Apply saffron tilak.

CANCER

Spend carefully otherwise you may have to borrow money. Matters related to foreign countries will be in your favour. Invest wisely. You wiill give maximum time in the workplace. Will have a sense of competition. Will be successful in pursuing professional interests.

REMEDY: Serve your mother.

LEO

The efficiency of businessmen will increase. New orders can be received. Do not postpone any work till tomorrow. Keep up the positive performance. There will be cooperation with the seniors in the office. The work plans of businessmen will be successful. Interest in commercial subjects will increase.

REMEDY: Visit Shani temple every Monday

VIRGO

There will be an increase in profit for the employed person. There can be bonus or additional income. Business conditions will be better. There will be speed in professional transactions. You will earn unexpected profits from the investments made in the past. Will remain better in the field of administration management.

REMEDY: Chant the Ganesha mantra 108 tomes

LIBRA

Will decide according to the conditions in the office. The economic side will be normal. People associated with iron work should be cautious. Unexpected results are possible in the job. Don’t show haste. Will keep a check on personal expenditure.

REMEDY: Serve a black dog.

SCORPIO

Avoid keeping business production related matters pending. Partnership will get strength in new business. Team spirit will remain in the office. Industries will be better in business.

REMEDY: Offer kheer to Goddess Lakshmi.

SAGITTARIUS

Do the necessary work on time. Be clear in financial matters. Capacity will increase. Maintain discipline in the workplace. The employed will do well. There will be emphasis on hard work. Positive results are possible in your business.

REMEDY: Give financial help to the cowshed

CAPRICORN

You will climb the stairs of success in business. The sense of cooperation will increase. Take advantage of relations in commercial matters. Work expansion will be as expected. Desired results will be made in career business. There will be opportunities for performing arts.

REMEDY: Offer Dhatura to Lord Shiva.

AQUARIUS

New resources will increase in the house. Diligence will be maintained in the office. Avoid emotionality in economic commercial endeavours. Have positive control over behaviour. Today you will make profit. Work will be good.

REMEDY: Offer flag in Lord Hanuman temple.

PISCES

The economic side will be effective. There will be enthusiasm in career business. Show speed in career business. There will be activism in economic matters. There will be a sense of victory in the competition. Will keep focus on work in office. There will be control over emotion.

REMEDY: Gift a fan to an orphanage.

