Horoscope Today, 14 March, 2023: Money Astrological Prediction for Tuesday

ARIES

The day is going to give success and start with new hope. People related to land can increase the work. Before making any change in the business, be sure to consult the seniors, otherwise there may be losses.

REMEDY: Mix sugar of ants and add flour.

TAURUS

You will get a chance to show your talent at work. You can also get some good opportunities to increase your income and the luck of businessmen will also support you. Your positive behaviour in the family will impress people.

REMEDY: Feed the fishes.

GEMINI

Generous gesture will impress people a lot. Do not invest capital in wrong schemes to earn quick money. Your performance in studies will be good. Married people will get child happiness.

REMEDY: Take blessings of parents.

CANCER

Stay away from doing any kind of politics. Focus on your work. Enthusiasm and passion to do something new will appear in the mind. Too much trust in someone can give financial loss. The atmosphere in family life will be pleasant

REMEDY: Feed green fodder to mother cow.

LEO

A family member will enhance your reputation and bring you respect. It is necessary to look for new routes and options for progress. Today is more beneficial for the property dealer. Try to control expenses.

REMEDY: Worship Goddess Lakshmi.

VIRGO

Stalled important work will be completed easily today. With the help of mutual trust, there will be strength in family relationships. Income will be good. There are also possibilities of money gain. In order to get quick success, do not pay attention to inappropriate activities.

REMEDY: Recite Hanuman Chalisa.

LIBRA

There can be changes in your favour in the workplace. Support of friends will be received in any big event. Money given to others can be received. Cut down on unnecessary expenses.

REMEDY: Take blessings of gurus or senior people.

SCORPIO

Businessmen need to work very wisely. Financial matters may get resolved in your favour and income may also increase. Today your mind will be happy. You will have a wonderful day in the midst of family and friends.

REMEDY: Offer laddoos to Lord Ganesha.

SAGITTARIUS

Love and understanding will be seen in the house. You will get success in the project and research you are working on and luck will support you. People related to business will get money. Today, you will be able to fulfill your responsibility on time.

REMEDY: Recite Shiv Chalisa.

CAPRICORN

Your path will become easier with the guidance of a respectable person. New ways of earning money will be seen. Keep yourself away from small temptations, otherwise you may get caught in an allegation. The atmosphere of the family will be pleasant.

REMEDY: Donate any type of white item.

AQUARIUS

Don’t get tempted by anyone otherwise there can be losses. Follow policy rules. Respect the relatives. Promote the values. Join traditional works. Take advice from own people.

REMEDY: Offer modak to Lord Ganesha.

PISCES

The understanding of seeing things in a new way will increase. Lifestyle will improve, for which some money may have to be spent. Will get good offers in career. Economic activities will get a boost. Will share memorable moments with loved ones.

REMEDY: Recite Shiv Chalisa.

(The author Bhoomika Kalam is an International astrologer and tarot card reader. Bhoomika is founder of a science-based Astrology platform called ‘AstroBhoomi’. She was honoured with Global Peace Award.)

