ARIES

Today a new dimension of life will be experienced. Due to creativity and sensitivity, you will be very happy from the mind. Try to increase your confidence.

REMEDY: Donate red fruit to a poor person.

TAURUS

Today is an auspicious day. You will be full of confidence and all the work will go on smoothly. Today you will get a lot of respect. Don’t waste your time on useless things.

REMEDY: Donate food to a poor person.

GEMINI

Spiritual trends will make your day today. There will be a chance to participate in any religious journey or program. Not understanding your feelings by the family will be painful.

REMEDY: Offer water to Lord Shiva.

CANCER

Some valuable item can be purchased. There will be auspicious work in the family. Today, chances are being created for you to get new opportunities. You will enjoy the time spent with friends and family.

REMEDY: Perform aarti of Lord Hanuman.

LEO

It is time to take tough decisions. You have to understand your rights properly and use them. Try to make good relations with the elders of the house.

REMEDY: Recite Hanuman Chalisa.

VIRGO

Today you will be able to handle the responsibilities of life in a better way. You will get the blessings of an elder or a teacher. Today will be a bit difficult for the students as well. Try to increase concentration.

REMEDY: Feed bread to the cow.

LIBRA

Today the relationship with the spouse will improve. Increasing closeness will create an atmosphere of happiness in the family. Your relationship will be accepted by the family. Today will be a pleasant day for the youth.

REMEDY: Donate food to a poor person.

SCORPIO

Today there will be an obstacle in your work. Everything will seem like turmoil, act with determination and keep walking on the path of karma. Success will definitely be achieved. There will be success in work related travel.

REMEDY: Donate red fruit to a poor person.

SAGITTARIUS

Worshiping mother power will be auspicious for you. Today you will feel very strong. Your will power will give you victory. More attention will be required towards family and work.

REMEDY: Recite Sunderkand.

CAPRICORN

Today is the day to work under the guidance of an elder, a Guru. By taking suggestions from them and working, the obstacle will be removed. Try to get out of your circle and connect with new people. You have a greater need to make new friends.

REMEDY: Donate red fruit to a poor person.

AQUARIUS

Whatever work you start, you will definitely get success in it. Today there will be a tremendous improvement in your zodiac sign. The situation may or may not be in your favour today, so don’t take more risk than you are capable of.

REMEDY: Perform aarti of Lord Hanuman.

PISCES

It is a day to review your old works. If you reach any decisive situation, then take a decision only after considering all the aspects. It will be painful to expect others to praise you for the things you do.

REMEDY: Recite Sunderkand.

(The author Bhoomika Kalam is an International astrologer and tarot card reader. Bhoomika is founder of a science-based Astrology platform called ‘AstroBhoomi’. She was honoured with Global Peace Award.)

