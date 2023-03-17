Horoscope Today, 17 March, 2023: Money Astrological Prediction for Friday

ARIES

Today is going to be a good day for you. You will get full support of family members. Especially that the love of the elders towards you will remain. Also, children will be happy with you. Today you will consider starting a new business.

LUCKY COLOUR: White

LUCKY NUMBER: 3

REMEDY: Feed the bird.

TAURUS

New work and new business deals may come up. The day will be good to deal with problems. You can also get a new offer. Start the work thoughtfully, soon your work will be completed. There will be no hindrance in completing everyday tasks.

LUCKY COLOUR: Blue

LUCKY NUMBER: 8

REMEDY: Give something sweet to the black dog.

GEMINI

There may be interruptions in ongoing projects and works. Avoid any kind of debate or confrontation. It would be better to avoid investment. Read all the documents carefully before finalizing any property deal. Otherwise damage may occur.

LUCKY COLOUR: Grey

LUCKY NUMBER: 8

REMEDY: Serve a physically challenged person.

CANCER

Today will be a mixed day. Before starting any big work, do take the opinion of the people associated with that field. Today there are chances of less profit in business. Those who have a wholesale business, their work will go on normally.

LUCKY COLOUR: Light Green

LUCKY NUMBER: 3

REMEDY: Mix sugar in the flour of ants and add it.

LEO

Work can start on some new plans in the business. There will be cooperation and happiness from the partner. The day will be good for love life. Today any work you have thought of will be completed. Important people can be met.

LUCKY COLOUR: Blue

LUCKY NUMBER: 2

REMEDY: Light a mustard oil lamp under a Peepal tree in the evening.

VIRGO

You will be very successful academically and your name and fame will be widespread. You will enjoy good health and your confidence-level will also increase significantly. On the professional front, you will attract the attention of your seniors and colleagues alike.

LUCKY COLOUR: White

LUCKY NUMBER: 10

REMEDY: Feed jaggery to a red cow.

LIBRA

Today will be better for you. You just have to control your speech. One wrong word out of your mouth can land you in trouble. Today a relative can come to the house. You should maintain good behaviour with them.

LUCKY COLOUR: Golden

LUCKY NUMBER: 10

REMEDY: Offer garland of white flowers to Goddess Saraswati.

SCORPIO

Economic matters will be resolved. Married life can be pleasant. You can sort out complex matters with compromise and humility. Money can be gained from routine work. You can make up your mind to take a loan. Your big problems can also end.

LUCKY COLOUR: Sky Blue

LUCKY NUMBER: 3

REMEDY: Present the flag in the Lord Ram temple.

SAGITTARIUS

There may be trouble with a business partner or a close associate. Business related trips will not give the desired results. The day is not very favorable for joining a new workplace or starting new projects and ventures.

LUCKY COLOUR: Yellow

LUCKY NUMBER: 1

REMEDY: Light a ghee lamp in Lord Hanuman temple.

CAPRICORN

Can increase interaction with loved ones. Do not waste time in useless works, if you do so, there will be loss of money and you can also lose the opportunities that come your way. Be alert about health. improvement in economic condition

LUCKY NUMBER 6

LUCKY COLOUR: Black

REMEDY: Offer water to Lord Shiva.

AQUARIUS

Physical problems can increase. There will be concern about debt, money may have to be borrowed to meet the needs of daily life. Work can be affected due to the problem. Due to which mental stress will increase.

LUCKY NUMBER: 3

LUCKY COLOUR: Pink

REMEDY: Offer coconut in Lord Bhairav temple.

PISCES

It may cost more to meet the daily needs, try to complete the work according to the time, otherwise the problem will increase in future. Do not let the feeling of revenge dominate you.

LUCKY NUMBER: 1

LUCKY COLOUR: Red

REMEDY: Offer water to the Sun.

(The author Bhoomika Kalam is an International astrologer and tarot card reader. Bhoomika is founder of a science-based Astrology platform called ‘AstroBhoomi’. She was honoured with Global Peace Award.)

