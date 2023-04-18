Horoscope Today, 18 April, 2023: Money Astrological Prediction for Tuesday

ARIES

Try to take everyone along. There can be anxiety about change. Tension can increase among brothers regarding something. Money stuck for a long time can be easily recovered.

REMEDY: Offer water to Lord Shiva.

TAURUS

You will have to act with clear thinking while taking decisions in business matters. You will successfully resolve many issues easily and quickly. Do everything possible to reach the top. Do not waste time in unnecessary works, doing so will lead to loss of money and at the same time you may lose the opportunities coming your way.

REMEDY: Offer coconut in Lord Bhairav temple.

GEMINI

Today is going to be lucky day in financial matters. The established business will expand. You should strengthen your financial position by raising resources. There is a possibility of theft at the workplace. You may be a victim of online fraud.

REMEDY: Offer water to the Sun.

CANCER

Financially, the day will not be good, there can be problems in money related matters. Suddenly a loan may have to be taken to do some work. There is a possibility of fraud at the workplace. Before signing any document, read it carefully.

REMEDY: Feed green fodder to the cow.

LEO

There are signs of improvement in the economic situation. There will be concern about the stopped works, but with time the works will start getting done. There are chances of getting the stalled money. Do not use that money for household expenses, invest only after taking the right advice, you will get big profits in future.

REMEDY: Donate yellow food items.

VIRGO

There is a possibility of promotion in the job. Do not waste time in useless works. Differences can increase with you about something. Think before spending money otherwise you may have to repent in future.

REMEDY: Offer flute in Lord Krishna temple.

LIBRA

Work in the office can be affected due to physical discomfort. This can tranish your image in the eyes of the authorities, yet there are chances of improvement in the economic situation. Chances of sudden monetary gain are also being created. Don’t trust anyone blindly.

REMEDY: Recite Hanuman Chalisa.

SCORPIO

There will be a lot of hard work in the workplace, the results of which will be pleasant in the future. There will be chances of improvement in health, one can get rid of any old disease. Controversy about something with yourself can deepen.

REMEDY: Anoint Lord Shiva with Panchamrit.

SAGITTARIUS

Getting success in tasks will boost morale. There will be chances of improvement in the economic condition. Self-negotiation can increase. Meeting old friends is possible.

REMEDY: Take the blessings of the elders and leave the house.

CAPRICORN

Profits are being made in business deals. You will be happy to get the stopped money. Do not waste time in useless works. Don’t do two things at once. There will be an atmosphere of celebration in the family.

REMEDY: Chant Om Namah Shivay 108 times.

AQUARIUS

Good day for small businessmen, good deals will be available. On the other hand, time is not favourable for employed people, there can be financial loss, be careful. Maintain good relations with high officials. Lend money to someone wisely.

REMEDY: Recite Ramrakshastotra while sitting in the Lord Ram temple.

PISCES

Problems can increase one after the other. Economic situation can worsen. Think carefully before spending, there are chances of unexpected losses. The good thing is that there will be support from the family.

REMEDY: Light a ghee lamp to Hanuman ji and recite Hanuman Chalisa.

(The author Bhoomika Kalam is an International astrologer and tarot card reader. Bhoomika is founder of a science-based Astrology platform called ‘AstroBhoomi’. She was honoured with Global Peace Award.)

