Horoscope Today, 19 April, 2023: Money Astrological Prediction for Wednesday

ARIES

Opportunities for economic progress will increase. You will perform better in various fields. Maintain professionalism. Can start new work. Confidence in counterparts will increase. You will be effective in competition.

REMEDY: Offer a garland of white flowers to Goddess Saraswati.

TAURUS

There will be cooperation in business. The environment will be positive. Everyone’s cooperation will remain. Obstacles will automatically go away.

REMEDY: Offer flag in Lord Ram temple.

GEMINI

Results will be available in the office as expected. Keep an eye on personal performance. You will get financial benefits. You will get everyone’s cooperation. You will meet important people. Professional goals will be fulfilled. Discharge all the responsibilities properly. There will be strength in business.

REMEDY: Light a ghee lamp in Lord Hanuman temple.

CANCER

Avoid borrowing and lending, otherwise there will be losses. Maintain professionalism. Old matters may emerge. Take interest in investment matters. Awareness will remain in business activities. Focus on business expansion.

REMEDY: Offer water to Lord Shiva.

LEO

Professional achievements will increase. System management will remain strong. Economic matters will be resolved. Move in the right direction. Courage will increase. Remain goal oriented. You will be interested in new works. There will be improvement in the industry business.

REMEDY: Offer coconut in Lord Bhairav temple.

VIRGO

Money related matters will be better. There will be savings. There will be an increase in wealth and property. Business will be better. Positivity will increase in the work situation. You will definitely move forward. Profit percentage will be good. Compatibility will increase.

REMEDY: Feed green fodder to the cow.

LIBRA

There will be less hesitation in career business. You will get desired success. Business activities will accelerate. Exchange of goods and ideas will increase. Professionals can travel. Avoid negligence in work.

REMEDY: Donate yellow food items.

SCORPIO

Take seriousness in office work. Close ones and colleagues will be helpful. Avoid falling into any temptation of investing. You will get the support of family members. Work actively. You will be effective in ancestral business.

REMEDY: Offer flute in Lord Krishna temple.

SAGITTARIUS

You will complete the essential tasks of life faster. Economic strength will remain. Good offers will be received. Various matters will be resolved. The percentage of profit will be better.

REMEDY: Recite Hanuman Chalisa.

CAPRICORN

Avoid being a victim of fraud in the name of investment. Don’t trust strangers quickly. Be careful with the gift. Important deals will increase patience in agreements. Don’t get confused and distracted. Be careful in taking decisions. Have faith in the system. Win the trust of co-workers. Conditions will be normal.

REMEDY: Anoint Lord Shiva with Panchamrit.

AQUARIUS

Business partnership matters will be in your favour. Professional achievements will increase. Officer class will be happy. There will be a sense of leadership. You will fulfill the responsibilities well. Economic benefits will be better. Keep clarity in work.

REMEDY: Offer flute in Lord Krishna temple.

PISCES

There is a possibility of systemic disturbances. Keep ease in personal matters. Economic matters will be mixed. Maintain foresight. Avoid loan transactions. Get involved in research. Patience will increase in work. Avoid delay in taking important decisions.

REMEDY: Take the blessings of the elders and leave the house.

(The author Bhoomika Kalam is an International astrologer and tarot card reader. Bhoomika is founder of a science-based Astrology platform called ‘AstroBhoomi’. She was honoured with Global Peace Award.)

Read all the Latest News here