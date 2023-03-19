Horoscope Today, 19 March, 2023: Money Astrological Prediction for Sunday

ARIES

With the strength of luck, all the work will be done. Can earn remarkable results in the office. Career business will accelerate. Beneficial plans will go ahead. Everyone’s support will be there. The unemployed will get new opportunities and you will capitalize on them.

REMEDY: Offer water to Lord Shiva.

TAURUS

The work of administration will speed up. There will be success in industry business. The percentage of profit will improve. Good offers will be received. Will increase focus on work. Positivity will be on the edge. Will take advantage of the experience.

REMEDY: Offer coconut in Lord Bhairav temple.

GEMINI

Efforts will be made to fulfill the targets of industry and business. You will be dedicated towards the goal. Do not be negligent in career business. Increase the focus on economic subjects, only then profit is possible. You will get the support of counterparts in the office.

REMEDY: Offer water to the Sun.

CANCER

You will increase interest in research activities. There will be success in important matters. There will be happiness in married life.

REMEDY: offer water to Shivling

LEO

Intellectual efforts will be better. Economic matters will be in your favour. You will meet with close ones. Go on an excursion with friends. Make a place with professionalism and hard work. Don’t be tempted. Avoid unnecessary interference.

REMEDY: Donate edible yellow things.

VIRGO

There will be opportunities for profit. Show interest in important subjects. Studies will be effective in teaching. Career business will remain normal. Employed people will maintain good performance. Work with positive thinking. Keep active. Follow the rules.

REMEDY: Offer flute in Lord Krishna temple.

LIBRA

You will be interested in social activities. Emphasis will be maintained on commercial subjects. There will be an increase in co-operatives. Miscellaneous matters will get sorted out. Maintain respect for elders. You will get good news. Professional customization will remain.

REMEDY: Recite Hanuman Chalisa.

SCORPIO

Blood relations will get strengthened. There will be an auspiciousness and ease in the family. Traditions will be followed. Matters related to building and vehicle will be resolved. Avoid excessive enthusiasm and passion. Don’t take decisions in haste. Maintain harmony. Keep the focus on personal behaviour.

REMEDY: Anoint Lord Shiva with Panchamrit.

SAGITTARIUS

There can be a new beginning. Important creative endeavours can be successful. The percentage of victory will be high. You will be excited with positivity. Maintain sensitivity. Personal matters will get better. Hesitation will go away. Work business will improve.

REMEDY: Take the blessings of elders and leave the house.

CAPRICORN

There will be an opportunities to join auspicious work. You will be interested in increasing contact and communication in the office. Blood relations will remain strong. Good news will be received. Economic matters will gain momentum. The grandeur and decorum will remain.

REMEDY: Chant Om Namah Shivay 108 times.

AQUARIUS

The success percentage will be on the rise. Take everyone along. You will have a sense of competition. Give all round best performance. Keep pace in career business. Keep trying to complete the urgent work fast.

REMEDY: Recite Ramraksha Stotra.

PISCES

Work speed may remain slow. Keep relationships better. Keep trying to connect with everyone. The feeling of sacrifice and cooperation will increase. Respect everyone. You will be comfortable in management. Proceed according to the budget. There will be speed in foreign works. Follow the policy.

REMEDY: Light a ghee lamp to Lord Hanuman.

(The author Bhoomika Kalam is an International astrologer and tarot card reader. Bhoomika is founder of a science-based Astrology platform called ‘AstroBhoomi’. She was honoured with Global Peace Award.)

