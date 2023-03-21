Horoscope Today, 21 March, 2023: Money Astrological Prediction for Tuesday

ARIES

Consult your loved ones before beginning any crucial work. Never put too much faith in anyone, doing so will lead to loss. It will be preferable in the long run to maintain transparency in business interactions. Don’t skip on your health.

REMEDY: Give crimson chunri to Goddess Durga

TAURUS

Large efforts will improve industrial business. Meets family members and superiors. Construction of a new piece of land may have economic advantages. The number of income sources will rise.

REMEDY: Feed kheer to little girls.

GEMINI

Mutual relationships will improve. There will be more opportunities for leadership at work, increasing the likelihood of economic growth. Keep discipline and norms in daily life. You will have family members’ support. Continue to put in the necessary work to earn money.

REMEDY: Light a ghee lamp beneath a banana tree as a remedy.

CANCER

If you make judgements in the expansion of your work with insight and wisdom, you will succeed. Keep your spending under control, else, you could need to take a loan. Aim high.

REMEDY: Get up early and give the Sun some water.

LEO

Increasing harmony with everyone will prove beneficial in career and business. Dialogue communication will be better due to which there will be new opportunities to get money. Emotions have to be controlled. Closeness with brothers and brothers will increase.

REMEDY: Offer lotus flower to Goddess Lakshmi.

VIRGO

There will be attention on material things, keep in mind that excessive greed can make you indebted. Do any work with full faith and belief. Will maintain dignity and privacy in family matters.

REMEDY: Feed a black dog made of oil made of Imarti.

LIBRA

Your self-assurance will be at its highest today. The family’s cooperation will continue. Positive news will come to you from all angles. Grandeur will grow throughout life. Property improvements will cost money. Have an awareness of everyone’s equality.

REMEDY: Serve a person who is physically challenged.

SCORPIO

It will become easier to observe things from new perspectives. Lifestyle will improve, but it can cost some money. You will receive excellent job offers. Economic activity will increase.

REMEDY: Feed the black dogs .

SAGITTARIUS

Today is a good day. Your path will become easier with the guidance of a respectable person. New ways of earning money will be seen. Don’t get tempted by anyone, otherwise there can be losses.

REMEDY: Feed the fishes.

CAPRICORN

Follow policy rules. Join traditional works. Take advice from your own people. Keep yourself away from small temptations, otherwise you may get caught in an allegation. The atmosphere of the family will be pleasant.

REMEDY: Take blessings of parents.

AQUARIUS

The day will be favourable and the stalled important work will be completed easily. With the help of mutual trust, there will be strength in family relationships. Income will be good. There are also possibilities of money gain. In order to get quick success, do not pay attention to inappropriate activities.

REMEDY: Feed green fodder to mother cow.

PISCES

Love and understanding will be seen in the house. You will get success in the project and research you are working on and luck will support you. People related to business will get money. Today, you will be able to fulfill your responsibility on time.

REMEDY: Worship Goddess Lakshmi.

(The author Bhoomika Kalam is an International astrologer and tarot card reader. Bhoomika is founder of a science-based Astrology platform called ‘AstroBhoomi’. She was honoured with Global Peace Award.)

