Horoscope Today, 28 March, 2023: Money Astrological Prediction for Tuesday

ARIES

Do the work related to money very thoughtfully. Slight carelessness can cause damage. Profitable situations are being created in partnership related business. The working people may have to work overtime.

REMEDY: Worship Lord Ganesha.

TAURUS

Any contract or order can be found in machinery related works. Employed people can get some good news related to their job. Achieving goals in the trading business may seem like a lot of hard work. You will also get better results of this hard work.

REMEDY: Worship Lord Ganesha.

GEMINI

Some new proposals will be received in business. It is very important to keep an eye on every activity in partnership business. Due to mistake in the job, you may have to face the rebuke of the officers.

REMEDY: Worship Lord Ganesha.

CANCER

Those in government jobs are likely to get some good news. There will be an excess of work in business today. So sharing your work with others will reduce the stress to a great extent. Socialising with people will prove beneficial for you.

REMEDY: Help the needy people.

LEO

There is a need to bring some changes in the working system at the business site. Public relations can generate new sources of business for you, so stay in touch with people as much as possible. There are chances of promotion for employed persons.

REMEDY: Worship Lord Vishnu.

VIRGO

Not much improvement in business activities is likely. Personal contacts will create some profitable situations for you, so keep in touch with people as much as possible. There is a possibility of an important deal related to the property.

REMEDY: Offer water to Shivling.

LIBRA

At this time, the advice of another person can create problems for you. It will be better that you take decisions on your own in all works. Keep the marketing work postponed. Employed people will be happy to get any special rights.

REMEDY: Offer water to the Sun God.

SCORPIO

It’s not the right time to start any new work, so keep focus on the present situation. It would be appropriate to take the advice of an experienced person before taking any decision. Relations with the boss and officers in the office will be cordial.

REMEDY: Practice Yoga Pranayama.

SAGITTARIUS

There will be some challenges in business. At this time, a lot of struggle and hard work is required to prove your efficiency. Meeting with a big officer or politician will be beneficial.

REMEDY: Donate yellow things.

CAPRICORN

In the professional field, you will achieve your goal with your hard work and ability. But there is a need to bring some changes at this time. Focus more on video and marketing related activities. Employed people should do their work very carefully.

AQUARIUS

Employed people will be able to complete their workload in the best way. There is a need to bring some changes in the internal system at work. By doing this, there will definitely be some solution to your problems.

REMEDY: Help the needy people.

PISCES

Some concrete and serious decisions taken in business will prove beneficial. But to prove yourself, a lot of struggle and hard work is needed. There will be tension due to excessive work in the job.

REMEDY: Worship Lord Ganesha.

(The author Bhoomika Kalam is an International astrologer and tarot card reader. Bhoomika is founder of a science-based Astrology platform called ‘AstroBhoomi’. She was honoured with Global Peace Award.)

