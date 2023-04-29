Horoscope Today, 29.04.2023: Money Astrological Prediction for Saturday

ARIES

The day will be special for businessmen, a special deal will be final. Unnecessary expenses may increase. Employed people should not be negligent towards health.

REMEDY: Feed green grass or spinach to the cow.

TAURUS

Concerns about debt may increase. There will be chances of improving the economic situation. The unemployed can get employment.

REMEDY: Light a lamp of ghee in Goddess Durga temple.

GEMINI

Do not worry about stalled works, it will be done. Employees may have a dispute about some work. Investing in property will be beneficial.

REMEDY: Donate white object to a poor.

CANCER

Today, there may be conflict with the officer in the field or in the business sector. With your work skills, you will conquer the enemies. Today you can consider starting a new business.

REMEDY: Give the bird grain.

LEO

New work and new business deals can be revealed. The day will be good to deal with the troubles. Any new offer can also be found. Start the work carefully.

REMEDY: Give the black dog some sweet.

VIRGO

There may be obstacles in ongoing projects and works. Avoid any kind of debate or conflict. It would be better to avoid investment. Read all the documents carefully before making any deal.

REMEDY: Serve physically disabled.

LIBRA

There will be a situation of anger and stress in the office. There may be a dispute with family members over money. Do not do any work by flowing in emotion, there will be loss.

SCORPIO

People thinking of changing jobs will get new opportunities. Work on some new schemes in business may begin. Can meet important people.

REMEDY: Light a mustard oil lamp in the evening.

SAGITTARIUS

Be aware of the ongoing tasks.

REMEDY: Feed jaggery to red cow.

CAPRICORN

If you want to take loan from a person, bank or institution, then do not take it, it will be difficult to return.

REMEDY: Offer a garland of white flower to Goddess Saraswati.

AQUARIUS

You can benefit from decision-making abilities today. Today, stopped works will be fulfilled. Economic matters will be resolved.

REMEDY: Offer flag in Lord Ram temple.

PISCES

The day is not favourable to shift to the new office or start work on a new project. Can make up your mind to take loans. Business partner or close aide may cause problems.

REMEDY: Light a lamp of ghee in Lord Hanuman temple.

(The author Bhoomika Kalam is an International astrologer and tarot card reader. Bhoomika is founder of a science-based Astrology platform called ‘AstroBhoomi’. She was honoured with Global Peace Award.)

Read all the Latest News here