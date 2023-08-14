Aries Horoscope for Today

The symbol for Aries zodiac sign is the Ram, it is a sheep which has large carving horns. It is known for its fearless and courageous attitude. Pretty much like this symbol, the natives registered under the zodiac sign Aries prefer to live their life on their own terms, without any interruptions. They are one of those people who do not compromise on their principles and ideologies.Read More
Shubh/Auspicious Muhurat :
Dushta Muhurtas:
Kulika:
Kantaka / Mrityu:
Rahu Kaal:07:52 to 09:29
Kalavela / Ardhayaam:
Yamaghanta :
Yamaganda:11:06 to 12:44
Gulika Kaal :14:21 to 15:58
Panchang
Sun Rise Today At:06:15
Today’s Tithi:Krishna Paksha Trayodashi
Today's Nakshatra:Punarvasu
Today’s Karan: Vanij
Today’s Paksha:Krishna
Today’s Yoga:Siddhi
Day Today:Monday
Muhurat
Shubh Muhurat
Shubh/Auspicious Muhurat :
Ashubh Muhurat
Dushta Muhurtas:
Kulika:
Kantaka / Mrityu:
Rahu Kaal:07:52 to 09:29
Kalavela / Ardhayaam:
Yamaghanta:
Zodiac Traits
Aries21st MAR - 20th APR
Taurus21st APR - 20th MAY
Gemini21st MAY - 21st JUN
Cancer22nd JUN - 22nd JUL
Leo23rd JUL - 22nd AUG
Virgo23rd AUG - 22nd SEP
Libra23rd SEP - 23rd OCT
Scorpio24th OCT - 21st NOV
Sagittarius22nd NOV - 21st DEC
Capricorn22nd DEC - 19th JAN
Aquarius20th JAN - 18th FEB
Pisces19th FEB - 20th MAR