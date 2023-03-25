ARIES: MARCH 21-APRIL 19

Amongst a hectic schedule, your day will surprisingly bring in some positive news. Your team needs more interactivity from your end. Your spouse will be helpful in managing things at domestic front.

LUCKY SIGN: A rose bouquet

TAURUS: APRIL 20 – MAY 20

More people will begin to understand your perspective clearly. Businessmen will have a good day and a better week ahead. Simple approach might help today. Keep the paperwork more organized.

LUCKY SIGN: A new pen

GEMINI: MAY 21- JUNE 21

Don’t worry if your plans don’t seem to be working today, soon you will find success. Desperate time calls for desperate measures. An ex is likely to make a brief comeback. Your personal life will dominate the energies of the day.

LUCKY SIGN: A feather on the floor

CANCER: JUNE 22- JULY 22

You will experience pure joy by the little act of being helpful. A known person might break trust and you will find out about it too. Small arguments don’t need to be dragged since too long. Students will have a real-life learning experience.

LUCKY SIGN: A flickering light

LEO: JULY 23- AUGUST 22

A misconception might lead to a scar in the future. Clarify things while you still can. A partner may feel possessive about you. You may feel irritated around afternoon. Your mother may need help from you.

LUCKY SIGN: An old bicycle

VIRGO: AUGUST 23-SEPTEMBER 22

Compliments and those too genuine ones will come your way. Your energy today will decide how the week goes by. Create harmony at workplace. Take some time out.

LUCKY SIGN: An old photograph

LIBRA: SEPTEMBER 23- OCTOBER 23

Keep all your fears at bay, today is a day to win and to start planning about tomorrow. A close friend is jealous. Do not disclose plans dear to you, as they may lose their promise and energy at an initial stage. Eat light.

LUCKY SIGN: A dreamcatcher

SCORPIO: OCTOBER 24 – NOVEMBER 21

You will get an opportunity to put forth your ideas. Someone from abroad may acknowledge and appreciate your effort. Your plan to surprise someone will be successful. Your father may ask for your help.

LUCKY SIGN: A flying kite

SAGITTARIUS: NOVEMBER 22 – DECEMBER 21

Your real treasure in life is your family and you will get their support unconditionally. There may be some minor health issues. Try to stay away from chaos at work. Stay careful about bank work

LUCKY SIGN: A bitter taste

CAPRICORN: DECEMBER 22 – JANUARY 19

A severe misunderstanding shall be averted. You have an emotional side whose vulnerability becomes the cause of concern. There may be a plan for an outing. Your parents may make a travel plan without you.

LUCKY SIGN: A locket

AQUARIUS: JANUARY 20- FEBRUARY 18

Relax yourself amidst some soothing natural surroundings or music. Work will be less but will keep you busy. Headache may be disturbing for a few. Skilled workers will have a fulfilling day.

LUCKY SIGN: A black gate

PISCES: FEBRUARY 19 – MARCH 20

Your mind may play tricks on you today. Just calm down and listen to your inner most voice today. A few friends may call you and have a detailed conversation. A relative from abroad may have some good news to share.

LUCKY SIGN: A copper wire.

(The author is Pooja Chandra, Founder, Citaaraa - The Wellness Studio, www.citaaraa.com)

