Horoscope Today, May 2, 2023: Astrological Predictions For All Zodiac Signs

Horoscope Today, May 2, 2023: A surprise maybe on the cards for those with Gemini sun sign, while a heart to heart conversation shall resolve past issues. Check Out Daily Astrological Predictions for Aries, Taurus, Gemini and Other Zodiac Signs

ARIES: MARCH 21-APRIL 19

If you have any responsibility pending at your end, you must go ahead and accomplish it. A bit of suspense may lead to confusion. It’s overall a relaxed day, the energies seem to be more aligned.

LUCKY SIGN: A crystal vase

TAURUS: APRIL 20 – MAY 20

Any deviation from the original plan may lead to its redoing it. If you’re planning a travel make sure you finalise it, to avoid any delays. Curiosity about something might bother you.

LUCKY SIGN: A yellow crystal

GEMINI: MAY 21- JUNE 21

A surprise maybe on the cards. Today is a busy day with a critical development. Someone at work may be watching you closely. A secret of importance may get revealed.

LUCKY SIGN: A blue pottery mug

CANCER: JUNE 22- JULY 22

If you’re angry about something just vent it out. Holding back your emotions may affect your health adversely. New opportunities at work may be seen from a distance. Your sibling might need your help to negotiate something.

LUCKY SIGN: Two feathers

LEO: JULY 23- AUGUST 22

There is no substitute for your original thought. Try creating enough space in your mind before accepting something new. Something may inspire you to do things differently stomach health may have some issues.

LUCKY SIGN: A pyramid

VIRGO: AUGUST 23-SEPTEMBER 22

If you made a commitment you may have to stick to it too. Suggestions may come in for a project very close to your heart. Exercise your communication skills to the maximum. Eat mindfully.

LUCKY SIGN: A sticker

LIBRA: SEPTEMBER 23- OCTOBER 23

If someone has been following up chances are, you may have missed the deadline. It’s good to be honest about what has happened .You may have to restart something that is still lying unfinished. An old friend may wish to reconnect.

LUCKY SIGN: Old car

SCORPIO: OCTOBER 24 – NOVEMBER 21

A casual effort might not give serious results especially as anticipated. You may have been battling the problem of focus for some time now. Your sibling’s friend may motivate you. A day spent at the marketplace shall be fruitful.

LUCKY SIGN: A blur image

SAGITTARIUS: NOVEMBER 22 – DECEMBER 21

A matter that you may have simply assumed might turn out to be true. Family history might reveal something new. Family shall remain a priority over work today. You may be able to resolve a complicated issue.

LUCKY SIGN: A cereal bowl

CAPRICORN: DECEMBER 22 – JANUARY 19

It’s best to let go what you cannot change. Today it might be tricky to take a decision either for or against. Utilise the day judiciously. A short trip may prove to be a good rejuvenation.

LUCKY SIGN: A wooden frame

AQUARIUS: JANUARY 20- FEBRUARY 18

If the plan giving you any results, it’s best to drop it. Someone at work may use your information, so be careful. A piece of good news is on the cards. The energies indicate a positive change coming up soon.

LUCKY SIGN: A potful of sugar

PISCES: FEBRUARY 19 – MARCH 20

You may hear from a very close friend of yours today after long. A heart to heart conversation shall resolve past issues. If you’re patient, the indication is to wait for some more time. Before passing a judgement, make sure you’ve checked all the facts. Meditate.

LUCKY SIGN: A lavender flower.

(The author is Pooja Chandra, Founder, Citaaraa - The Wellness Studio, www.citaaraa.com)

