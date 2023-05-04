Horoscope Today, May 4, 2023: Astrological Predictions For All Zodiac Signs

ARIES: MARCH 21-APRIL 19

If you have been postponing to pamper yourself, you may find sometime today. Ignore if someone has been judging you unnecessarily. Keep your office work up to the mark as there may be random checks.

LUCKY SIGN: A selenite

TAURUS: APRIL 20 – MAY 20

It’s time to execute your outing plans as socializing is on the cards. Today is the day to find joy in friendships and amongst people around you. There are good indications for a progressive financial movement.

LUCKY SIGN: Tourmaline

GEMINI: MAY 21- JUNE 21

Make the most of today as the energies are completely aligned with what you are intending to accomplish. Your boss may refer you for some bigger opportunity. You may get a treat by the evening from someone special.

LUCKY SIGN: A sandstone

CANCER: JUNE 22- JULY 22

If shopping is what you have planned for yourself, you may find yourself indulging in it. There are deadlines to be followed at work. A domestic help may create hindrances in routine work.

LUCKY SIGN: Tree of life

LEO: JULY 23- AUGUST 22

Teamwork will do it for you today. If you get a chance to collaborate, you must take it up. A heated argument at home may influence your day. Let it pass.

LUCKY SIGN: Steel box

VIRGO: AUGUST 23-SEPTEMBER 22

If your work is getting stuck and you need to please someone’s ego, do it now. Long term planning will be beneficial. Make sure you’re ready and well stocked to welcome guests tonight.

LUCKY SIGN: A ruby

LIBRA: SEPTEMBER 23- OCTOBER 23

It’s a good day to spend some time with the siblings, at home or virtually. Work may get demanding and your contribution shall be reviewed. Too much of unnecessary stress may leave you irritated.

LUCKY SIGN: A blue sapphire

SCORPIO: OCTOBER 24 – NOVEMBER 21

Make a vow to yourself that you will never let your old passion die down. It’s time for you to revisit the same. The day has a progressive energy, whatever you start, you will be able to finish.

LUCKY SIGN: Yellow glass

SAGITTARIUS: NOVEMBER 22 – DECEMBER 21

A call from far away or abroad can make your day. A short get away plan may just work out. Your current relationship may need some immediate answers. Keep a close eye on competition.

LUCKY SIGN: A red coral

CAPRICORN: DECEMBER 22 – JANUARY 19

It’s a good day to begin some new routine. A book or an article can be inspirational. Something that you were considering as lost may be found. Prioritize your needs.

LUCKY SIGN: Few birds

AQUARIUS: JANUARY 20- FEBRUARY 18

You may get a sign of slow progress on what you have been contemplating to do. Follow your instinct and keep a check on your negative emotions. The day has mixed results, but they are likely to be stable.

LUCKY SIGN: Amethyst

PISCES: FEBRUARY 19 – MARCH 20

A good suggestion will save a lot of precious time. You will now feel confident and convinced to take an awaited decision. Family will be on high priority. Making yourself accessible shall work the best.

LUCKY SIGN: A garnet stone

(The author is Pooja Chandra, Founder, Citaaraa - The Wellness Studio, www.citaaraa.com)

