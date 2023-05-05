Daily Horoscope, May 5: Lunar Eclipse Today; Read Astrological Predictions For All Zodiac Signs

HOROSCOPE TODAY, MAY 5, 2023: Stomach issues may erupt randomly for people with Pisces sun sign, while it’s a pleasant day for where Taurus may be able to complete most of their task. People with Scorpio sun sign will be successful in interview. Those with Virgo sun sign will perform better in professional tasks. Check out daily astrological predictions for Aries, Taurus, Gemini and Other Zodiac Signs.

ARIES: MARCH 21-APRIL 19

Money matters might take a priority today. Past due settlements may also take away most of the time. It is critical to take prior appointments to avoid any kind of delays.

You must move forward with patience and faith. Don’t get greedy and tempted in work. Increase caution in financial efforts. Keep focus on work business. Avoid risky work. Increase the implementation of the plans.

LUCKY SIGN: A feather

ALSO READ: Lunar Eclipse 2023: How Scorpio Flower Moon Will Affect Your Zodiac Sign

TAURUS: APRIL 20 – MAY 20

A pleasant day where you may be able to complete most of your task. Burden of work might keep you on your toes. A positive news about a close friend may provide comfort.

Maintain ease in career business. Show speed in commercial work. Action plans will gain momentum. Talent performance will improve. There will be adaptation in work. Keep focus on personal subjects. Coordination with colleagues will increase.

LUCKY SIGN: A neon sign

GEMINI: MAY 21- JUNE 21

You may have to divide responsibility now equally at work. If you’ve been thinking of shifting your residence, now is a good time to explore options. People in real estate business may experience steady growth.

You will be comfortable in career and business interactions. Professionals will get auspicious offers. Keep emphasis on profit and expansion. Industry products will continue to improve. Everyone will be affected by activism. Auspiciousness will remain in different areas.

LUCKY SIGN: A wall poster

CANCER: JUNE 22- JULY 22

There might be new vistas opening to display your hobby. Your confidence today may become other’s envy. Some people around may come across as cold in their mannerism for no reason.

Performance will be maintained as expected in the workplace. Economic commercial matters will be made. Ancestral and traditional business will gain momentum. There will be positivity in career business. Take everyone along. There will be an increase in wealth. The economic side will improve.

LUCKY SIGN: A music playlist

LEO: JULY 23- AUGUST 22

Start of the day might show some signs of anxiety. But you may be successful in resolving the same soon. A past instance of cheating or theft may also take mind space. An old friend might just show up unannounced.

You will be effective in all areas. Courage will increase activism and understanding. There will be a thought of doing unique things in the economic commercial sector. Results will be better than expected. You will get attractive offers. There will be harmony. Plans will get strength.

LUCKY SIGN: A late evening drive

VIRGO: AUGUST 23-SEPTEMBER 22

A recreation break with friends may provide required energy. Your min may stay unfocused in later part of the day. Someone from the past may track you back to connect.

Inclination towards productive works will increase. You will be ahead in shared works. Keep emphasis on sustainability. The spirit of victory will remain on edge. You will perform better in professional tasks.

LUCKY SIGN: A childhood favorite

LIBRA: SEPTEMBER 23- OCTOBER 23

No new sign of progress from an awaited assignment may leave you slightly disappointed. Some random shopping plan in the afternoon may relieve stress. You may consider keeping reminders if someone is awaiting a revert.

You will be successful in achieving goals. Maintain control over the circumstances. There will be an increase in wealth. Achievements in career business will increase. Officer class will be happy. Desired results will be made. Business will improve. You will perform impressively.

LUCKY SIGN: A blue stone

SCORPIO: OCTOBER 24 – NOVEMBER 21

A well-kept secret might come be at a risk now. You may be having a few unfulfilled commitments, they need immediate attention. Stay careful with your medication.

Plans will take shape. You will be successful in the interview. Business will be strong. Keep moving forward at a better pace. You will get success all around. Most of the cases will be made in your favour. The effect will continue to increase.

LUCKY SIGN: A star

SAGITTARIUS: NOVEMBER 22 – DECEMBER 21

You may feel lethargic than usual today. It’s been a pattern since a few days now. A new ask at work may make you think harder. A subordinate may create a problem.

Maintain speed in economic matters. Take maximum advantage of the positive time. Keep up the professional efforts. The way of profit from more than one source will open. Courage and bravery will increase. Career will speed up business.

LUCKY SIGN: An indoor game

CAPRICORN: DECEMBER 22 – JANUARY 19

A road trip may just be your remedy to escape this ongoing madness around you. A friend you trust may prove otherwise. A relative staying overseas may ask for your assistance.

You will get work done with understanding and humility in the office. Maintain control over the circumstances. Work business will remain normal. Keep focus on expansion plans. Show interest in research work. Increase the company of experienced people. Keep in touch with advisors.

LUCKY SIGN: A lamp

AQUARIUS: JANUARY 20- FEBRUARY 18

A serious conversation with parents may be a good thing to do. Little joys may not look sufficient today. You may feel irritated today as well. The energy is heavy towards the afternoon, keep a check on your temperament.

Will complete the target fast in the office. Show courage and bravery. Career opportunities will increase. You will definitely go ahead. There will be a sense of victory. You will do better in work business. There will be communication of auspiciousness everywhere. The sense of competition will increase.

LUCKY SIGN: A loop

PISCES: FEBRUARY 19 – MARCH 20

You may feel stable and efficient for most of the tasks. A young kid at home may need more attention than usual. Stomach issues may erupt randomly. A day to plan.

You will take forward the action plans. Emphasize on time management. Greed will save you from temptation. Show patience in working matters. Be alert. Don’t get over-enthusiastic.

LUCKY SIGN: A gold plated article

(Pooja Chandra is the founder of Citaaraa - The Wellness Studio, www.citaaraa.com; Bhoomika Kalam is an International astrologer and tarot card reader. She is the founder of a science-based Astrology platform called ‘AstroBhoomi’. She was honoured with Global Peace Award.)

Read all the Latest News here