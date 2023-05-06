Horoscope Today, May 6, 2023: Career, Love, Relationship and Finance Predictions for Saturday

ARIES: MARCH 21-APRIL 19

A day to let go all the cringing thoughts from the past those may be stopping you from taking any further decision. What is past is clearly not relevant anymore. Those who have invested in stocks may get some good news.

Profit opportunities will increase. Circumstances will remain positive. Keep professional balance. Take advice from the experienced.

TAURUS: APRIL 20 – MAY 20

If you’ve been preparing for an exam or an entrance test, the results are likely to be very favourable for you. It’s that time of the year where you may reap the rewards of whatever that you’ve been practising. Those in the fashion or designing industry are likely to see some profitable days.

The day will also be better for business. Paperwork will be improved.

GEMINI: MAY 21- JUNE 21

In order to dissolve all the differences between you and somebody you love, you may have to forego your personal interest and ego. Those in a relationship since a long time are likely to feel some distraction or a mood swing. Make sure you stick to your elementary routine in order to make most of the day. Unpredictability can remain in work.

The economic side will be comfortable. Be cautious in meeting with new people.

CANCER: JUNE 22- JULY 22

You may be experiencing a turmoil from within, which may push you into taking some decision in haste. This is something that you can avoid very well. You can review any advice coming your way regarding business. Have marginalised your inputs in a meeting.

Act fast in commercial matters. There will be an attempt to perform bigger than the capacity, but be careful. You will get the support of counterparts. You will get credit and respect. Capitalize on opportunities for economic growth.

LEO: JULY 23 - AUGUST 22

With your temper soaring high every now and then, you may feel a little irritated through the day. The only thing that can calm you down is either a company which is good or a food that you relish. Long distance call may also give you some respite.

Avoid haste in financial transactions. There will be trouble due to the activism of opponents in the office. Control your expenses. Maintain consistency in important matters. Proceed with discipline.

VIRGO: AUGUST 23-SEPTEMBER 22

You won’t be able to hold up the pretence for too long. If you wish to express something to someone, one would urge you to pick up the phone and finish the action. The day may become action oriented towards the second half.

And there are chances of receiving some stuck money. There will be trust in professional colleagues in the office. There will be harmony with the responsible and seniors. Move forward with patience and religion. The focus will be maintained on the works of the service sector. Take advantage of the positive situation.

LIBRA: SEPTEMBER 23- OCTOBER 23

Now that you’ve gone through so much in the past few days, it’s time to take some time out. Go for the retreat or pamper yourself well. You must also take care of your health due to change in weather. There might be some disturbance. A heart to heart conversation with parents is required.

Economic matters will be better than normal. Work will be devoted to business.

SCORPIO: OCTOBER 24 – NOVEMBER 21

Lethargy is likely to set in. You may also get into a procrastination mode. Gear yourself up, as the coming few days may be challenging with some amount of work stress. There is a lot going on in the background, more than you know. Build up a steady wellness routine.

You will move forward smoothly at the workplace. Work business will get better. Commercial efforts will be made in your favour. The possibility of travel will be strengthened. Good news will be received. There will be an increase in facilities. Maintain activism in commercial endeavours.

SAGITTARIUS: NOVEMBER 22 – DECEMBER 21

You don’t need to take everything to your heart of whatever is being said or discussed about you. You need to step out of your emotional bubble and understand the practicality. Your father is likely to suggest a way forward from a given situation.

Financial aspects are also on the rise. You will be ahead in business and will also be excited by economic progress. Professionals will be more successful. Keep pace with ancestral activities. Talent performance will get a boost. There will be financial savings.

CAPRICORN: DECEMBER 22 – JANUARY 19

If you’ve had any rivalry with someone in the past, you may get it back in the form list expected. Short trip may land up unannounced. Most of your pending issues, especially that of the land or real estate, are likely to get a favourable direction.

You will be ahead in business. Modern efforts will gain momentum. Avoid making hasty decisions. Efforts will gain momentum. Career will remain better.

AQUARIUS: JANUARY 20- FEBRUARY 18

In contrast to your dreamy nature, you may feel all practical and logical in your pursuits today. It’s a relatively lighter day today where you’ll be able to seamlessly accomplish all the tasks in hand and also have an entertaining evening. Pursue commercial interests. Confidence will remain in work business. Emphasize on the system. The environment will be normal for professionals. Avoid competition. Will take care of the routine. Offers will be received.

Avoid borrowing in transactions. Don’t make mistakes in writing. Be clear in contracts.

PISCES: FEBRUARY 19 – MARCH 20

You win some, you lose some. In that spirit, you must take the plunge into any activity or a new task. Business opportunities are likely to open up in coming days. Those already in discussion may also see some closures. In case you have any close relatives seeking advice, make sure you’re around. Career will be better in business. There will be activation in pending cases. Positivity will be on edge. You will get everyone’s cooperation.

The work of industry and trade will improve. Remain dedicated towards the goal. Will maintain healthy competition.

(Pooja Chandra is the founder of Citaaraa - The Wellness Studio, www.citaaraa.com; Bhoomika Kalam is an International astrologer and tarot card reader. She is the founder of a science-based Astrology platform called ‘AstroBhoomi’. She was honoured with Global Peace Award.)

