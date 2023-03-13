Numerology Today, 13 March, 2023: Check Predictions for Monday Here

NUMBER 1

Remain optimistic while investing in properties or capital for business as growth seems turning your fortune. Delays in achievements for games and sports. Business machinery, metal, bricks, plastic, furniture, books, medical instruments and finance remains successful with complete dedication.

MASTER COLOUR: Peach

LUCKY DAY: Sunday

LUCKY NO.: 3

DONATIONS: Kumkum in temple

NUMBER 2

Cautious move in partnership can save you form losses or emotionsl hurt today. The problems will reduce in size and you will be able to hit the solution by late evening. Avoid gathering as likely to get hurt your self respect. Children should cooperate with senior members. Take a milk water bath to start the day with peace. Export-import business and politicians will see new options.

MASTER COLOUR: Sky Blue

LUCKY DAY: Monday

LUCKY NO.: 6

DONATIONS: Two coconuts in temple.

NUMBER 3

The best day to display your talent, knowledge and skills. Recruitment at workplace will welcome you. People will be impressed by your knowledge as well as speech. All the decisions taken today will turn in favour specially those who are musicians or writers. Investments made today will have high returns. Those in love must exchange their feelings open hearted. Government officers to enjoy great luck in all dealings. Don’t forget to chant your guru’s name and wear chandan on forehead before starting your day

MASTER COLOUR: Orange

LUCKY DAY: Thursday

LUCKY NO.: 3 and 1

DONATIONS: Saffron to female helper.

NUMBER 4

Remember to remain believer of GOD, as it can change your complete life. The day needs perfection in time management, so prepare well for appointments. Sowing seed today for future is the action for the day. It’s an unfavourable day to travel especially for those in politics and entertainment industry. Construction or stock market business will face slow movement but medical and agriculture sector will see positive changes. Students to write strategy on paper as it will help setting goals. Marketing guys are likely to hit their month end targets. Avoid having non-vegetarian today.

MASTER COLOUR: Blue

LUCKY DAY: Saturday

LUCKY NO.: 9

DONATIONS: Blanket to a beggar is must.

NUMBER 5

Your work style and smile will impress all surrounding. A day to receive recognition and benefits of part performance. A friend or relative will be knocking soon for help and you must extend your support. Bankers to enjoy special luck. Fast movement is favourable for those in sales and especially in sports. Students will also enjoy their academic achievements today.

MASTER COLOUR: Sea Green

LUCKY DAY: Wednesday

LUCKY NO.: 5

DONATIONS: Green leafy vegetables.

NUMBER 6

An ideal day to go for a travel, giving presentations, facing mass media, celebrate victory. A great day to spend time with children. If waiting for visa, you will feel secure with positive movement. Those who are looking for property to set up new factory will be able to choose a nice option. Actors and media person to enjoy success.

MASTER COLOUR: Teal

LUCKY DAY: Friday

LUCKY NO.: 6

DONATIONS: Sweets to poor.

NUMBER 7

It’s a fortune playing day in law suits and other money issues. Blessings of your elders to support your victory in sports and academic. Relationship will bloom and opposite gender will accelerate luck for you today. Must read and chant guru mantra. Soft and kind spoken words wins all game today. A beautiful day for politicians as well to attend public meetings and impress party seniors.

MASTER COLOUR: Orange

LUCKY DAY: Monday

LUCKY NO.: 7

DONATIONS: Kumkum in temple.

NUMBER 8

There is massive luck playing in background today. Will have to work smart instead of hard to achieve success. Also with the help of your goodwill you will be rewarded by the end of the day. You will spend more time in acquiring knowledge of higher level. Doctors will receive accolades while delivering seminars. Public figures will attain monetary benefits by evening.

MASTER COLOUR: Sea Blue

LUCKY DAY: Friday

LUCKY NO.: 6

DONATIONS: Citrus fruits to a beggar.

NUMBER 9

Perform mangal pooja at least once a year. Sudden money or success is anticipated. A beautiful day to approach for government orders. Sportsperson and students should take a step forward in documentation as its an awesome day. Actors, CA, teachers, sportsperson and hotelier to enjoy massive luck. You can also light a red bulb in the south area of your house to gain the pure energy.

MASTER COLOUR: Red and Orange

LUCKY DAY: Tuesday

LUCKY NO.: 3 and 9

DONATIONS: A pomegranates to domestic helper or beggars.

