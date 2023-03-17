Numerology Today, 17 March, 2023: Check Predictions for Friday Here

NUMBER 1

(People born on 1st 20th, 19th and 28th)

Your creative style will leave hit the bright impression on others. Couple to stay prosperous and enjoy love relations. Government officers, doctors, musicians and glamour industry to achieve grand popularity. Remain strong opinionated as your verdict is accepted universally.

MASTER COLOURS: Orange and green

LUCKY DAY: Sunday and Tuesday

LUCKY NO.: 1 and 9

DONATIONS: Pomegranates.

NUMBER 2

(People born on 2nd, 11th, 20th and 29th)

Your intuition is at its peak today, so listen to your heart. Past social work brings lot of blessings and list of best wishes today. It is easy to get hurt as you are too innocent heart. Go for stock market investments and export business deals. Romance in the relationship will grow to reach prosperity but restrain from blind trust.

MASTER COLOURS: Pink

LUCKY DAY: Monday

LUCKY NO.: 2vand 6

DONATIONS: Silver coin in temple

NUMBER 3

(People born on 3rd, 12th, 22th and 30th)

Spend time in associating with mass or form strong alliances with government departments. It’s a time to harvest your crop and make money out of it. Highly impressive day especially for politicias and lawyers. It’s the best day to shop, take admission, buy house or vehicle, clothes or decor. Designers, hoteliers, anchors, coaches and financers, musicians to enjoy special achievements today. Start your day eating yellow rice.

MASTER COLOURS: Red and voilet

LUCKY DAY: Thursday

LUCKY NO.: 3 and 9

DONATIONS: Chandan in temple

NUMBER 4

(People born on 4th, 13th, 22nd, 31st)

Control your aggression today as it will help you today profit and success in business. An excellent day to use your contacts to get work done smoothly. Business deals will crack without delays. Manufacturers of metal, builders, distributors, infrastructure business, IT professional, and those in garment business to have profit in business. Eat green leafy vegetarian food to use the best if the day.

MASTER COLOURS: Purple

LUCKY DAY: Tuesday

LUCKY NO.: 9

DONATIONS: Saplings to children

NUMBER 5

(People born on 5th, 14th and 23rd)

All past issues will be resolved easily today. You will receive complete support of family and friends to resolve long time issues. You need to open your eyes and welcome the respect given by your partner. Must try luck in politics, construction, acting, stock market, exports, defence, events, competitive exams and interviews today.

MASTER COLOURS: Green and Orange

LUCKY DAY: Wednesday

LUCKY NO.: 5

DONATIONS: Brown rice to poor.

NUMBER 6

(People born on 6th, 15th and 24th)

Manufacturers, sports captains, defence officers, singers, commission agents and financer to use the blessings of the planet at fullest.The day will be full of hectic assignments but will complete all task with comfort. Time to resolve issues with partner and go out for shopping. Designers, event managers, brokers, chefs and students to receive new assignments that enhances growth. Romantic relationship will bring happiness back home.

MASTER COLOURS: Voilet

LUCKY DAY: Friday

LUCKY NO.: 6

DONATIONS: Cosmetics to female helper.

NUMBER 7

(People born on 7th, 16th and 25th)

Maintain transparent relationships with others in order to avoid misunderstanding. Wisdom lovers like lawyers, CA ,defence officers, travellers, engineers and business tycoons to have high recognition in society. Stop keeping suspicion on peers as all is going perfect today.

Accept the challenge offered as your analytical skill can win all corners. Open your heart and speak through it. Someone is offering a proposal, personnel or business, it’s should be welcome as will benefit you in future. Lawyers, theatre artist, CA and software guys to face special luck.

MASTER COLOURS: Brown

LUCKY DAY: Monday

LUCKY NO.: 7 and 9

DONATIONS: Small peice of Copper metal.

NUMBER 8

(People born on 8th, 17th and 26th)

Special care of health is recommended today. You are likely to loose temper on domestic helpers which could give adverse effect, so control the situation. You will enjoy power and money today. Financial benefits will be high and decisions related to property will turn in your favour.

However legal disputes will demand money to settle down. Manufacturers, IT employees, government officers, brokers and jewellers, doctors and public speakers will feel honoured with achievements. Keep head cool as likely to have arguments with partners in person. Donating grains and eating citrus is must today.

MASTER COLOUR: Deep Purple

LUCKY Day: Friday

LUCKY NO.: 6

DONATIONS: Clothes to needy

NUMBER 9

(People born on 9th, 18th and 27th)

Avoid self drive today and outside food as well. The day demands dedication time towards spirituality. Your leadership will be impressive, so enjoy your persona. A fantastic day for those in love to convince their parents. Business relations and deals will hit heights.

People in glamour industry and media will enjoy fame. Politicians will cater great opportunities today. Trainers, bakers, hoteliers, stock brokers, designers, doctors, lawyers, engineers and actors to enjoy best of popularity.

MASTER COLOUR: Red

LUCKY DAY: Tuesday

LUCKY NO.: 9

DONATIONS: Red masoor.

