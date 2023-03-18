Numerology Today, 18 March, 2023: Check Predictions for Saturday

NUMBER 1

(People born on 1st, 20th,19th and 28th)

Paste a picture of Lord Surya right above the gas stove in kitchen. Keep all your ideas into actions today as it could be dream come true time for you. You must go to interviews to present your skills, enjoy your charms, lead a group and lead a team. Remember the more of mass communication today, the higher is the rate of success. Government officers, doctors, musicians and glamour industry to achieve popularity.

MASTER COLOURS: Orange and green

LUCKY DAY: Tuesday and Sunday

LUCKY NO.: 1 and 3

DONATIONS: Orange pen to children

NUMBER 2

(People born on 2nd, 11th, 20th and 29th)

Keep a moving decor piece in workplace. You will get support from friends and family today. Minor problems will dissappear. Adopt indirect communication and restrain yourself from past life thoughts . It’s also a great day to spend time with your children and relatives. Consultancy firms will enjoy special achievement today. Go for stock market investments and export business deals. Romance in the relations will grow to reach prosperity only if you remain uninfluenced from others in between.

MASTER COLOURS: Pink

LUCKY DAY: Monday

LUCKY NO.: 2

DONATIONS: Curd to beggars.

NUMBER 3

(People born on 3rd, 12th,22th and 30th)

Your plans should be ready on paper to execute. Highly impressive day especially for actors, designers, musicians, writers, politicians and lawyers. It’s best day to shop clothes or decor . Doctors, anchors, hoteliers, coaches, financers and dancers to enjoy special achievements today. Start your day eating yellow rice.

MASTER COLOURS: Red

LUCKY DAY: Thursday

LUCKY NO.: 3 and 9

DONATIONS: Chandan in temple

NUMBER 4

(People born on 4, 13, 22 and 31)

Business deals will crack without delays. Major decisions taken in finance will bring lots of profit. Theater artist or actors, anchors and dancers must apply for auditions as they have bright chances to receive benefits. Manufacturers of metal and garments to end the day with large profits. Eat green leafy veg food to keep stable health.

MASTER COLOURS: Purple

LUCKY DAY: Tuesday

LUCKY NO.: 9

DONATIONS: Saplings to children.

NUMBER 5

(People born on 5, 14 and 23)

You will receive complete support of family and friends to resolve long time issues. You are likely to receive return on investment in export import . You need to open your eyes and acknowledge the love and respect given by your partner. Must try luck in stock market, sports, events, competitive exams and interviews today.

MASTER COLOURS: Green and Red

LUCKY DAY: Wednesday

LUCKY NO. : 5

DONATIONS: Liquids to pets

NUMBER 6

(People born on 6th, 15th, 24th)

You will experience nice behaviour of your partner today which will strengthen the relationship. Accessory, food, jewellery, retail, cloth business and actors will be offered new opportunities and benefits. A luxurious day that brings prosperity and completeness to life. The time to resolve issues with partner and go out for shopping. Designers, event managers, brokers, chefs, students to receive new assignments that will enhance their growth. Romantic relationship will bring happiness back home.

MASTER COLOURS Violet

LUCKY DAY: Friday

LUCKY NO.: 6

DONATIONS: White handkerchief to domestic helper

NUMBER 7

(People born on 7th, 16th and 25th)

Start your day with the blessings of your mother and go for victory. You can trust your partners and colleagues today for assigning responsibility. Accept the challenge offered as your wisdom can win all corners. Open your arms and accept the suggestions of mother, sister or wife. Uncommen approach to solve the problem will work magically today. Someone is offering a proposal, personnel or business, it’s should be welcomed as it will benefit you in future. Lawyers, theatre artist, CA, software guys to face special luck.

MASTER COLOURS: Orange

LUCKY DAY: Monday

LUCKY NO.: 7 and 9

DONATIONS: Small piece of Copper metal

NUMBER 8

(People born on 8th, 17th and 26th)

Budget your expenses else will encounter balanced accounts. Use your intuition today specially if you are government officers, sales professionals, property builders, media employees and techies, all will be benifited by their company in terms of promotions or compensation. Decisions related to property will turn in your favour. However legal disputes will still take time to settle down. Doctors and manufacturers will feel honoured with achievements. Keep head cool as likely to have arguments with partners in person. Donating grains and eating citrus is must today.

MASTER COLOUR: Deep Purple

LUCKY DAY: Friday

LUCKY NO.: 6

DONATIONS: Plz donate Umbrella to needy

NUMBER 9

(People born on 9th, 18th and 27th)

Future gains and popularity both comes as a package with fortune. Enjoyment, luck, money, stability and luxury will be experienced today. A fantastic day for those in love to express their emotions in written. Business relations and deals will hit heights. People in glamour industry and media will enjoy fame. Politicians will cater great opportunities today. So public figures must use this day to collaborate and attain progress. Trainers, designers, doctors, lawyers, engineers and actors enjoy best of popularity.

MASTER COLOUR: Red

LUCKY DAY: Tuesday

LUCKY NO.: 9

DONATIONS: Red Masoor.

