Numerology Today, 24 March, 2023: Check Predictions for Friday Here

NUMBER 1

Be ready to mould your thoughts as per the new opportunities to grow in future. Working females and artists enjoys highest grades if working from home. You will meet a social support who can resolve legal or official issues, but stay away from taking monetary help. Designers, sportsperson, actors, builders and politicians should think twice before accepting new projects as otherwise they may face defame. Avoid using leather products to enhance attraction. Worship Lord Surya and tie a red thread around wrist of the right hand.

MASTER COLOUR: Yellow and blue

LUCKY DAY: Sunday

LUCKY NO.: 3

DONATIONS: Sunflower seeds in temple.

NUMBER 2

Wear chandan on forehead to start your day. It’s a supportive day full of prosperity and luxury. Homemakers should host gathering and welcome the positive energy of the guests. Partnership firms will be more successful than sole properieter. A romantic day but still the wait is on to turn it into permanent relationship. Avoid travel. Distributor, politicians, lawyers, retailers, educationists, doctors and jewellers must be careful while signing papers.

MASTER COLOUR: Sky Blue

LUCKY DAY: Monday

LUCKY NO. 2 and 6

DONATIONS: Curd in temple or a needy.

NUMBER 3

Intake a spoon of curd before starting from home today to cater the power of your Guru. Your creativity, flexibility, academic knowledge, physical appearance, and your magical words successfully establish permanent attraction on others. A fortunate day whenever you demonstrate Yoga trainers, educationists, marketing, sales guys, musicians, designers, students, news anchors, politicians, actors, artist, housewives, hotelier and writers will special profit in career today.

MASTER COLOUR: Orange and green

LUCKY DAY: Thursday

LUCKY NO.: 3 and 1

DONATIONS: Bananas to cattle or orphan.

NUMBER 4

Use wooden or ground objects in decor and keep a Tulsi ji plant inside home. You will always enjoy your number when working with government or big corporates. Business like brokers, construction, machinery, metals, software and pharmaceutical must avoid signing agreement today. Excellent money management fills your life with less loss, more gains.

MASTER COLOUR: Blue and beige

LUCKY Day: Tuesday

LUCKY NO.: 9

DONATIONS: Two coconuts in temple

NUMBER 5

Avoid electric items at the center of the house. Perform rituals of Lord Ganesha today to seek his blessings. Couples can take decisions related to new house or new vehicles today. Strong social network will give support today to enhance fame and career growth. Sportsperson and travellers have to wait for the best to come. Must avoid work from home and laziness to have the best of the day.

MASTER COLOUR: Green and white

LUCKY DAY: Wednesday

LUCKY NO.: 5

DONATIONS: Tulsi plant in temple or a friend.

NUMBER 6

Offer mishri to Lord Krishna and Goddess Radhe to seek their blessing, specially in relationships. The day demands to work with flexible hours. Working from home or online is recommended today. It’s a best combination that bring high growth and achievements in career. You will be extremely lucky for having affection, as a team leader, community leader, care and appreciation from all.

Sportsperson, defence officers, software engineers, homemakers, teachers, jewellers, actors, jockeys and doctors to go for displaying their skills as the day turns lucky for them. Parents will feel honoured with children’s performance.

MASTER COLOUR: Blue and yellow

LUCKY DAY: Friday

LUCKY NO.: 6

DONATIONS: Steel vessel to aashram.

NUMBER 7

Learn to bend down and understand the feelings of others. It is now necessary to open the arms and welcome the suggestions of others. Although you will be offered to work with large groups, you should prefer a small group to work. You will also be able to throw great impression on boss with unique performance. Relationship between couples faces ups and down. But it’s a great day for those working in healing, motivation, occult science, spirituality, schools, farming and grains. Business relations will be healthy as long as you are apply softness in speech.

MASTER COLOUR: Orange and Blue

LUCKY DAY: Monday

LUCKY NO.: 7

DONATIONS: Books and stationery material in aashram.

NUMBER 8

Keep a crystal quartz in the working table, and to reduce aggression in nature, you are always recommended to serve stray animal. The bigger is the brand the higher is the growth for you. Remember to be attentive for new opportunity and new relations. Your ambition fulfills your dreams. There is a senior working with you as a guide, must follow him or her. Transactions in business will be successful and profitable.

Agreements or interviews must be carried on without delays. Spending time to attend family events or friends party is likely to happen today. One of the best combinations today to enhance social network and trust in love relations. Avoid non-vegetarian and liquor.

MASTER COLOUR: Sea Blue

LUCKY DAY: Friday

LUCKY NO.: 6

DONATIONS: Drinking Water to cattle.

NUMBER 9

Light a red candle in the southern part of your office to procure luck and stability. You will be more relaxed and prosperous today as the problems are heading towards end. People from teaching, law, counseling and finance industry will see new heights. Day full of hopes for artists. A beautiful day to approach old friends or peers to gain power in business or job as a great reply is awaited. It’s a day to share your marriage plan with the family as their support will make future easier. Control expenditures and adopt veg citrus meal in diet.

MASTER COLOUR: Red

LUCKY DAY Tuesday

LUCKY NO.: 9 and 6

DONATIONS: Watermelon to poor.

