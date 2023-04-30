Numerology Today, 30.04.2023: What Does Birth Date Say About Rajasthan Royals Skipper Sanju Samson?

NUMEROLOGY TODAY, 30.04.2023: Indian Premier League (IPL) franchise Rajasthan Royals’ skipper Sanju Samson, born on the master number 11, undoubtlessly owns a powerful effect of double 1s.

Number 1 which is Lord Sun doubles and totals to number 2 which is planet Moon. Here, the properties of Sun and Moon emerges to produce extra ordinary brightness to the personality. If you observe Samson carefully, you will find that he manages to stand attractive and memorable with his high simplicity.

His mark of style is his simple, calm, genuine, kind and readable body language which has been inherited through no 2 belonging to Moon. Remember that his intuition is much much above many players in the ground. He is patient, yet full of self confidence and self-respect. He has this unique capability of persuasiveness which makes him a great captain or a team leader.

He will dominate but in a persuasive manner and keeping the need of all team members in consideration. This quality of dominating without hurting others comes only in people born on 11th November like Sanju Samson.

Now the question is how is the IPL season 2023 works for him?

This season he should prepare to demand best coordination specially in batting from other players as this could lead him to final victory, othereise a golden reasult is awaited for 2024. The best thing that happened is his perfect jersey no as per numerology. Yes he is wearing jersey no 9 which is totally favourable for him throughout all seasons for all cricket formats.

LUCKY COLOURS: Blue and purple

LUCKY DAY: Monday

LUCKY NO.: 2 and 9

(The author, Pooja Jainn from Digits N Destini, is a leading figure in the field of name numerology.)

Read all the Latest News here