Numerology Today, March 11: How Compatible is Number 4 with Number 6 and 7

NUMBER 4

MASTER PLANET: Rahu (Uranus)

NUMBER 6

An everlasting and glorious friendship between 4s and 6s, creates example for others. Name total on 6 with date of birth 4 can perform outstanding in all the fields. Public figures with such presence of numbers make wealth and fame to infinite limit. Partners of business are like perfect and ideal business icons. Married couple of such vibrations are best and ideal pairs. They also make responsible parents.

LUCKY COLOURS: Blue

LUCKY DAY: Friday

LUCKY NO.: 6

PROFESSIONS: Politics, sports, actors, motivation speakers and media

NUMBER 7

A person with strong 4s and 7s lead either an extreme high or extreme low life. Such numbers have produced amazing researchers, analysts, scientists, laywers, detectives, political leaders and sports coaches. But challenges and tough life is an unavoidable and integral part of their life. It’s a combination of management and order that these people are always curious to know about hidden knowledge.

They are travel lovers and techies. 5 and 6 are the common lucky name total for them. All they need to remember is to be open hearted and sharing person. Couples with these numbers are uneasy and less compatible. They both are too practical and rational, and find less emotional attachment.

LUCKY COLOURS: Yellow

LUCKY DAY: Monday

LUCKY NO.: 6.

