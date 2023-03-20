Numerology Today, March 20: How Compatible is Number 5 with Number 3 and 4

NUMBER 3

Both number 5 and 3 shares common characteristics like attractive personality and high level versatility. They stand out in the crowd and enjoys strong identity. If they are coupled together in a basket, they will start working individually rather than together. But the irony is that, as a professional they get a green card to work together for super benefit and growth.

Their IQ is always at par along with luck which makes them taking fortunate decisions. Where 5 could shake due to fun living attitude, 3 will throw light if wisdom to control the situation. Married or unmarried couples often needs to break their inflexibility else be ready to face repulsive relations.

LUCKY COLOURS: Green and peach

LUCKY DAY: Wednesday and Thursday

LUCKY NO.: 1

DONATIONS: Banana to cattle or poor.

NUMBER 4

There is always a special relationship between number 5 and number 4. The number 4 which belongs to planet Rahu is all set to offer difficult and hard work in life, but in the company of planet Mercury which Masters 5, the hard work or challenges of life reduces to long limits. Therefore 4 requires the support of 5 for fortune to play its role.

Person with strong 4 and 5 in his date of birth not only gains success but also popularity, blessings, fitness, luxury and self-esteem. People born on 4th, 13th or 22nd should always take the total of 5 in their vehicle number or their brand number for best outcome.

LUCKY COLOURS: Aqua

LUCKY DAY: Wednesday and Friday

LUCKY NO.: 5 and 6

DONATIONS: Green grass (durvah) to Lord Ganesha.

