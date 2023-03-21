Numerology Today, March 21: How Compatible is Number 5 with Number 6 and 7

NUMBER 6

Both the number 5 and number 6 pairs together to build a strong long-lasting friendship. They make excellent star couples, professional partners, colleagues, boss, employees or friends. Both of them together lead a prosperous and fortunate life. In Business, they generally excel to a great height if put together. A person always need the help of number 5 to use the luxury of number 6. Therefore such combination of number occurs to give you all satisfied and thankful life.

These kind of people generally are romantic and young at heart. They are also bold versatile and liked by all. They generally prefere to take their own decision, be it their profession or marriage.

LUCKY COLOURS: White and sky blue

LUCKY DAY: Wednesday and Friday

LUCKY NO.: 5

DONATIONS: Water to cattle.

NUMBER 7

Strong personality resembles quite obviously the presence of 7 and 5 in the date of birth. A person generally becomes smart worker, intelligent, self-centered, rational and wisdom lover if he or she carries the power of 7 along with planet Mercury which represents 5.

In this whole journey of life and success, they end up losing relations or friendship because of their too practical and beneficial thoughts. Therefore it is recommended for them to keep their emotion at balance and sometimes listen to their heart rather than their mind.

Their life will always give them double options, all they need to remember is to use the power of there 6th sense while choosing the best option. They will never lose on success and keep on growing higher and higher. Professions related to sports, politics, manufacturing, software, trading, travel and tours, telecom, sponsorship, events and glamour provides them immense opportunities to make money and fame. Most importantly, couples with these combinations need to include more of emotions and give importance to the real and true relation, over materialistic gains or demands.

LUCKY COLOURS: Green

LUCKY DAY: Wednesday and Monday

LUCKY NO.: 5

DONATIONS: Yellow lentus in aashram.

