Numerology Today, May 3: How Compatible is Number 8 with 5 and 6

Written By: Pooja Jainn

News18.com

Last Updated: May 03, 2023, 00:15 IST

Mumbai, India

Monthly Numerology: For people born on 1st, 20th, 19th and 28th, the month demands to end the reasons that was causing pain and enjoy future for romantic relationships. (Representative image: Shutterstock)

Numerology Today, May 3: Politicians, doctors, make up artists, news anchors, food businessmen and jockey must have number 6 and number 8 in their birth date for grand success

Numerology Today, May 3: According to numerology, Number 8 and number 5 beautifies one another and makes the most amazing couples. If a man has number 8 and a woman with number 6 in their birth date, directly or indirectly, then they live a highly successful life with respect to money income and family affection. Check out what the stars has in store for you.

NUMBER 5

5 is the most wanted number for the people born on 8th, 17th, 19th and 26th of a month. 5 is the number of luck and 8 is the number for efforts, therefore 5 reduces the hardwork value by number 8. In return no 8 inculcates balance and honesty to no 5. They both beautifies one another and makes the most amazing couples. They’re well coordinated, cooperated, communicated, complimented, successful and charming partners when living together. Business partners can grow to pinnacle without doubt and enjoy their glory

LUCKY COLOUR: Teal

LUCKY DAY: Wednesday

LUCKY NO.: 5

DONATIONS: Green vegetables to cattle or poor

NUMBER 6

Venus, which is number 6 and number 8 , who is owned by Lord Shani compliment one another and live together as loyal friends for long long life. Couple of 6s and 8s are lead an ideal and prosperous life. If a man has number 8 and a woman with number 6 in their birth date, directly or indirectly, then they live a highly successful life with respect to money income and family affection. Politicians, doctors, make up artists, news anchors, food businessmen and jockey should have 6s and 8s to celebrate grand growth. Students with such combination should wear a metallic watch instead of leather belt.

LUCKY COLOUR: Blue

LUCKY DAY: Friday

LUCKY NO.: 6

DONATIONS: A steel vessel to your domestic helper.

(The author, Pooja Jainn from Digits N Destini, is a leading figure in the field of name numerology.)

