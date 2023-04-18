11 Special Trains To Run Between Visakhapatnam And Varanasi For Ganga Pushkaralu

The Railways on Wednesday announced special trains to be operated from Visakhapatnam to Varanasi. This is after the people are gearing up for the celebrations of Ganga Pushkaralu, which is observed once every 12 years, mainly in the states of Andhra Pradesh and Telangana. Now this year, the festival will take place from April 22 to May 3. Therefore, reportedly after the intervention of Rao, the Indian Railways launched special trains from Visakhapatnam to Varanasi via Ranchi called Visakhapatnam-Banaras Summer Special. For the Ganga Pushkaralu festival, the special train will reportedly depart from Visakhapatnam on April 19 and 26. And it will embark on its return journey on April 20 and 27.

According to a press release, the BJP leader Rao has been elected as the president of the Ganga Pushkaralu Organising Committee of Sri Kasi Telugu Samiti. This is not all. In a bid to make all the suitable arrangements, Rao has also been coordinating with the Prime Minister’s Office along with the Varanasi district administration. He will also be making sure that the pilgrims will be provided with all the amenities from the two Telugu states. The news agency ANI quoted the press release as saying, “Special trains for Ganga Pushkaralu from Visakhapatnam to Varanasi will depart on April 19 and April 26. Trains will return on April 20 and April 27 respectively.” As per the report, a total of 11 special trains will be operated from Visakhapatnam to Varanasi. These trains will operate for five days in May and four days in June.

The official statement added, “Trains from Visakhapatnam to Varanasi and return special trains will also operate for 5 days in May and four days in June due to the rush in the summer season. Thus, 11 pairs of special trains will be operated from Visakhapatnam to Varanasi and return."

Train Schedule

Train number 08588 Visakhapatnam-Banaras Summer Special will depart from Visakhapatnam on Wednesday at 12:30 PM. And on Thursday, via Ranchi at 02:55 AM, Barkakana at 05:30 AM, Latehar at 07:30 AM, Daltonganj 08:30 AM, Garhwa Road at 09:25 AM, Dehri on Sone at 11:20 AM, Sasaram at 11.38 AM, Bhabhua Road at 12:10 PM, Pt. DD Upadhyay Junction at 1:30 PM and will reach Varanasi Junction at 4:30 PM. While returning, train number 08587 Banaras-Visakhapatnam Summer Special will depart from Varanasi at 6:00 PM and will reach Visakhapatnam at 8:30 PM.

