15 Percent of All Vehicles Sold in March 2023 are EVs in Delhi: Report
1-MIN READ

15 Percent of All Vehicles Sold in March 2023 are EVs in Delhi: Report

Published By: Paras Yadav

PTI

Last Updated: April 04, 2023, 11:27 IST

New Delhi, India

Image used for Representation. (Image: Reuters)

The department noted that 1.12 lakh EVs have been sold under the Delhi Electric Vehicles Policy that was implemented by the AAP government in 2020

Electric vehicles accounted for nearly 15 percent of all vehicles sold in Delhi in March, according to the data of the transport department.

It also stated that 7,926 electric vehicles (EVs) were sold in March, out of which four wheelers contributed to 20 percent of the sale and three wheelers contributed 12 per cent. A total of 53,620 vehicles were registered in the city last month.

The department noted that 1.12 lakh EVs have been sold under the Delhi Electric Vehicles Policy that was implemented by the AAP government in 2020.

“Delhi EV sales Mar’23 report.. 7,917 Electric vehicles sold. EV contributed 14.8% of overall vehicles sold in month; Highest among any states in India. 4W sales contributed to 20% of EV sold. 3W (Goods) contributed 12%. 1.12 lacs EV sold under Delhi EV policy #SwitchDelhi," it said in a tweet.

In February, Delhi saw 5,268 electric vehicles being sold out of the total 48,728 vehicles that were registered, while 5,576 vehicles were sold in January of the total 59,520 vehicles registered.  The Delhi EV Policy was launched in August 2020 with the aim of establishing Delhi as the EV capital of India and accelerating the pace of EV adoption across vehicle segments, especially in the mass category of two wheelers, public and shared transport vehicles and goods carriers.

(This story has not been edited by News18 staff and is published from a syndicated news agency feed)
first published:April 04, 2023, 11:27 IST
