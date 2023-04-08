2022 Honda CB300R Recalled in India Due to Engine Safety Concerns, Details Here

Honda Motorcycle & Scooter India has announced a voluntary recall for the 2022 CB300R in the country. The recall will be valid on a limited number of units only. The bikemaker has said that it is recalling the units due to concerns over engine safety. The recall will start from April 15 at BigWing dealerships across India.

The safety concerns were the result of an inappropriate manufacturing process of the CB300R engine’s right crankcase cover, which could lead to the sealing plug being dislodged due to low retention force caused by engine heat. The process could further cause the sealing plug to come off, leading to the engine oil splashing out. The engine oil may come into contact with the motorcycle tires and may cause the rider to slip. The hot temperature of the oil may even injure the rider. In the worst case scenario, the oil may stick to the hot motorcycle parts and cause a fire.

“The company has identified that due to inappropriate manufacturing process of the right crankcase cover of the engine, there are chances of sealing plug dislodging due to low retention force caused by engine heat. This could further cause the sealing plug to come off and engine oil to splash out. In the worst situation, the oil adhering to hot motorcycle parts may cause fire, its contact with tires may cause slippage or it may injure the rider due to its hot temperature,” Honda said in its statement.

Honda India further announced that the replacement is a precautionary measure and will be done free of cost, irrespective of the warranty status of the motorcycle. The bikemaker stated that the voluntary recall reinforces the company’s commitment to strengthen trust among its customers, calling it “intrinsic to Honda’s pro-activeness".

Honda will proactively notify customers for inspection of their vehicle through its BigWing dealerships via SMS, e-mail or phone call. Customers can also check if their CB300R model falls under the voluntary recall campaign by visiting the Honda BigWing website - hondabigwing.in and submitting their unique Vehicle Identification Number (VIN) on the page.

The company advised customers to book their service appointment in advance to avoid any inconvenience or waiting time at the dealerships.

