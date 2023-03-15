2023 Bajaj Pulsar NS200, NS160 Launched in India; New Features Added

Bajaj Auto has launched the 2023 Pulsar NS200 and NS160 at price points of Rs 1.47 lakh and Rs 1.35 lakh (both the prices are ex-showroom, Delhi), respectively in the Indian market. The duo has been equipped with multiple segment-first features along with updated graphics and new color options. The 2023 Bajaj Pulsar NS200 and 2023 Bajaj Pulsar NS160 are sold in nearly 30 countries across the world.

With the forward-biased riding stance, the 2023 Pulsar NS200 and NS160 get touches of black chrome, grey and carbon fibre. The duo comes in four color schemes namely Metallic Pearl White, Glossy Ebony Black, Satin Red, and Pewter Grey.

Talking about the upgrades, Rakesh Sharma, Executive Director – Bajaj Auto Ltd., said, “The NS series is a favourite of sports motorcycling enthusiasts in many countries of Latin America and Asia, and with every new Pulsar, they expect that we will raise the bar on both style and performance. And that is exactly what we have done with the new Pulsar NS200 and the NS160."

Bajaj has introduced the 2023 model of the NS200 and NS160 with dual-channel ABS as standard. The braking duties are helmed by a 300 mm front disc and 230 mm rear disc. The 2023 Pulsar NS160 rides on wider front and rear tyres (100/80-17 F, 130/70-17 R). The duo comes with segment-first upside-down forks as standard equipment. The bikes are presented with Pulsar’s signature infinity display with gear position indicator, distance-to-empty readout, instantaneous fuel economy and average fuel economy.

“These bikes are not just gorgeous-looking machines but also pack a mean punch in performance. Both are feisty street fighters that enhance the Pulsar badge and are loaded to the brim with new and advanced features, and we are glad to present motorcycling enthusiasts with this brilliant upgrade,” added Sharma.

The 2023 Bajaj Pulsar NS200 is powered by the brand’s patented 199.5 cc Triple Spark DTS-i 4V petrol engine which generates top power of 24.3 bhp and peak torque of 18.7 Nm. Due to the reduction in weight by around 1.l5 kgs, it is claimed to have a class-leading power-to-weight ratio. The engine is paired with a 6-speed gearbox. On the other hand, the 2023 Bajaj Pulsar NS160 draws power from the 160.3 cc Twin Spark FI DTS-i petrol engine that churns out 17 bhp and 14.6 Nm.

