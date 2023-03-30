2023 Bajaj Pulsar NS200 Review: Stronger Than Before?

Pune is famous for two things, first the mouth-watering Pav Bhaji and the other is the Indian multinational automotive brand Bajaj, which has created a huge impact on every 90s kid, thanks to the hot-selling motorcycle Pulsar. With time, the company tried its best to match the fast-growing competition by making several technological advancements in the Pulsar. To put a spirited fight in a competitive and price-sensitive market like India, Bajaj Auto recently launched another updated version of the Pulsar in its N-series named NS200.

Recently, we got the opportunity to ride Bajaj Pulsar NS200 – the streetfighter - which was recently launched at a starting price of Rs 1.47 lakh (ex-showroom). The aforementioned price enables customers to look for a bike that comes with good power, decent mileage, and top-notch features without feeling overburdened. You must be wondering why we are calling Pulsar NS200 a streetfighter right? Scroll down and by the end of this piece, you might agree with me and end up putting the bike on your purchase list.

2023 Bajaj Pulsar NS200 Ride and Handling

As soon as I sat on the bike and moved the key to turn on the ignition, the Pulsar NS200 welcomed me with an aggressive sound. Despite flaunting the tried-and-trusted ‘Pulsar’ moniker, the company took a look of time to realize that the bike needs a major overhaul as far as the rider seat and handling are concerned as the previous model was somewhere not upto the mark.

As for handling, we felt that it was more planted and focused on the road. Even during the sharp turns on a race track, it feels steady due to the improved front-end stability offered by the forks. However, if you are not familiar with clip bar handles, you might not feel completely comfortable initially while riding as most of your body weight will fall on your arms, which eventually makes it hard to ride for too long. But no need to feel disturbed! When you have already decided to have a streetfighter in your garage, you will get familiar with this thing in a small period. So, no stress.

Talking about the suspension setup, we were genuinely impressed by the front USD forks as they absorbed most of the road undulations while we were riding the NS200 on a narrow and twisting go-kart course. The front forks were firm enough in every circumstance to inspire confidence and prevent excessive wallowing. However, momentarily we did feel that the rear mono-shock could have been a bit softer over the rough patches on the road.

The 2023 Bajaj Pulsar NS200 comes with dual-channel ABS as standard. While the potent engine takes no time in touching high speeds, the braking system ensures that your stops are safe and steady.

2023 Bajaj Pulsar NS200 Engine and Performance

Introduced with the 199.5 cc petrol engine that churns out top power of 24.13 bhp and peak torque of 18.74 Nm, the bike will definitely not let you feel that there is any lack of power delivery. While I was riding the NS200, it felt like the bike loved to be ridden within the limit. At one point, during my ride, it also felt like the bike was asking me how fast I can go.

Slight vibrations can be experienced on the handlebar after crossing 5000 RPM mark on the tachometer. However, we strongly feel that Bajaj will address and improve this in the facelifted version of the bike. In all, bikers who love handling dynamics will definitely appreciate the efforts of the company in creating the NS200.

2023 Bajaj Pulsar NS200 Design and Features

The company has not made major changes in terms of design. However, some noticeable changes can be seen in the form of badging, partially sharper edges, and black matte finish on the rear tyre hugger. If you are expecting a LED headlamp upfront, sorry to break your bubble, but the company decided to not follow the trend and be more practical. It has continued with the halogen setup. However, you do get to see a LED tail lamp. The instrument cluster of the 2023 Pulsar NS200 has been modified and the new display now shows notifications like gear position, indicator, and fuel efficiency data among others.

2023 Bajaj Pulsar NS200 Verdict

At the price point of Rs 1,47,347 (ex-showroom), the 2023 Bajaj Pulsar NS200 is not a bad option as it is worth the hype and money, SOMEHOW! Currently, the bike is competing against TVS Apache RTR 200 4V and Hero Xpulse 200T 4V. Carrying the unmatched legacy of ‘Pulsar’ badging, it has created a fan base for itself in the past few years and with the improvements in the latest model, it can be a decent choice in a budget below Rs 1.50 lakh in India.

Read all the Latest Auto News here