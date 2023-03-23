2023 BMW R18 Transcontinental Launched at Rs 31.50 Lakh, Costliest BMW Bike in India

BMW Motorrad India has launched the 2023 R18 Transcontinental at a sticker price of Rs 31.50 lakh (ex-showroom) in the country. To be sold as a completely built-up unit (CBU), it is the brand’s third product in the cruiser segment after the R 18 and the R 18 Classic. The 2023 BMW R18 Transcontinental is available with a wide range of individualisation options.

Mr. Vikram Pawah, President, BMW Group India said, “BMW Motorrad heralds a new era of luxurious touring with the launch of the all-new BMW R 18 Transcontinental. As a member of the R 18 family, it represents BMW Motorrad’s deeply rooted tradition with its unmistakable design, the mighty Big Boxer engine, state-of-the-art technology and riding dynamics. The eye-catching styling of the R 18 Transcontinental adds on to the riding experience and evokes the emotions of a bygone era."

The luxurious tourer motorcycle gets a large handlebar mounted fairing with windshield, wind deflectors, two circular mirrors, pillion seat, mid-mounted foot pegs, cases finished in body colour and the light alloy cast wheels. In addition, it boasts of double cradle frame, tear drop tank, upright seating position and exposed gloss nickel-plated driveshaft.

The 2023 BMW R18 Transcontinental is offered in five color schemes namely Black Storm Metallic, Gravity Blue Metallic, Manhattan Metallic Matte, Option 719 Mineral White Metallic and Option 719 Galaxy Dust Metallic/Titan Silver 2 Metallic. The paintwork features finely drawn double pinstripes which is reminiscent of the legendary boxer from 1936.

As for features, the 2023 R18 Transcontinental is equipped with four analogue circular instruments, three ride modes (Rain, Roll & Rock), Active Cruise Control, 10.25-inch TFT colour display, Hill Start Control, 6-Speaker Marshall Gold Series Stage 2 Sound System, Automatic Stability Control, Adaptive LED headlights with sickle shaped graphical LED daytime running lights (DRLs), Dynamic Engine Brake Control, Keyless Ride system, BMW Motorrad Integral ABS, and ‘BERLIN BUILT’ inscription on the face.

“It offers the most authentic, unparalleled experience one can enjoy on two wheels promising a comfortable, powerful ride for miles. This motorcycle will have an enormous appeal for motorcyclists who live for unforgettable cruising moments,” added Pawah.

The 2023 BMW R18 Transcontinental is powered by the most powerful BMW Boxer engine of all time. The 1,802 cc air/oil cooled two-cylinder flat twin motor develops top power of 90 bhp at 4,750 rpm and peak torque of 158 Nm at 3,000 rpm. It is linked to a constant mesh 6-speed gearbox which is designed as a 4-shaft transmission with helical gear pairs while presented in a dual-section aluminium housing. The reverse gear is also available as an optional extra.

The 2023 BMW R18 Transcontinental is introduced with a single-disc dry clutch which is designed as a self-reinforcing anti-hopping clutch to eliminate unwanted rear wheel hop. The suspension duties are helmed by a double loop steel tube frame at front and swinging arm with enclosed axel drive in rigid frame design at the rear. Both the suspensions come with electronic adjustment options. The braking system consists of a twin disc brakes at the front and a single disc brake at the rear.

